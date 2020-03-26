How To Give Yourself A Wax At Home

With a strict #SocialDistancing rule in place, you probably haven’t been able to stay on top of your waxing schedule. And chances are, you may be in need of a wax. And while the thought is enough to scare the heck out of you, if you want to enjoy hair-less skin you may need to take matter into your own hands. Yes, we mean a DIY wax.

And we know you’re not a licenses wax specialist, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn how to wax your own skin. And you don’t have to go back to shaving. Think about it: You can save a few coins along the way and if you like removing your own hair, you may even ditch your wax tech altogether.

So, if you’re ready to learn how to do a wax at home, you’ve come to the right place. Grab a pen and pad or bookmark this article to work your way to smooth skin.

1. Check Your Hair Growth

Like it or not, before you can even think of waxing any area on your body, your hair length has to be up to par. Basically, your hair should be about 1cm long to achieve desired results.

2. Exfoliate

Once you’ve determined that your hair is at the right length, it’s time to prep your skin. And the best way to start off is by exfoliating the area. Exfoliation worls to remove and dead skin build up and wprks to lift your hairs for a more effective waxing session. While some people prefer face scrubs, we love the LUV SCRUB Mesh Body Exfoliator ($15.00, Luvscrub.com). Simply apply your favorite body wash or bar soap to this bath cloth and massage over the body.

3. Apply Talcum Powder

Whether you sweat when you’re worried or just prone to breaking a sweat, it’s important to soak up all moisture before you apply wax. Simply dust a little powder on the specific area and you’ll be all set.

4. Prep Your Wax

Depending on the wax you’re using, it’s always smart to read the instructions listed on the label to get desired results. For the sake of eliminating mess, we like the Avashine Wax Strips for Arms, Legs, Underarm Hair, Eyebrow, Bikini and Brazilian Hair Removal ($15.99, Amazon.com). Simply warm up the wax strip with your hands and separate the wax strips to expose the wax sides.

5. Apply Your Wax

Apply the strip along the direction of your hair growth and smooth down the wax on the area. Pull the surrounding area of skin to help make the process less painful. Pull the strip quickly in the opposite direction of your hair growth.

6. Repeat

Repeat the process until your skin is hair-free.

7. Post-wax Treatment

Now that the pain is behind you, it’s time to make sure that you keep your skin in proper shape. Apply the Relax & Wax No-Trauma Momma ($13.50, Amazon.com) to skin after your wax to help soothe and prevent irritation.

