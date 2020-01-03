Zoë Kravitz Wore An Unconventional Wedding Dress And We Love

When it comes to your big day, many stars opt for a mermaid style or princess silhouette gown. However, for more modern weddings, brides are taking a fashion stance and opting for more unconventional looks whether it’s an all white suit, an untraditional short dress, multiple outfit changes, and more. It’s no surprise that Zoë Kravitz, daughter to boho chic Lisa Bonet and uber cool Lenny Kravitz, opted for something different.

The beauty tied the knot with Karl Glusman on June 29th, 2019, but a little over six months later, she’s finally sharing the beautiful photos.

Kravitz’ dress was designed by party loving designer, Alexander Wang, whom is also the 31-year-old’s longtime friend. How cool! The bride wore a midi ballgown dress featuring a drop waist. She accessorized the look with white heels and a simple headband. She wore her locs in a low bun.

When you have uber rich parents, a venue is the least of your problems. The ceremony took place at Lenny Kravitz’s 18th-century style mansion in Paris, France. What’s more chic than a Parisian wedding?! The bride posted a carousel of photos.

In addition to Alexander Wang being in attendance, other celebrities included Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars. Yesss for co-workers coming through to celebrate her big day! Denzel and Pauletta Washington were also in attendance.

Beauties, what do you think of Zoe Kravitz wedding dress? Did you wear an unconventional wedding dress to your wedding? Would you wear an unconventional dress to your wedding? Sound off in the comment section!

