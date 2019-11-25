CLOSE
Slay! Here Are The Best Looks At The American Music Awards

Posted November 25, 2019

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

On Sunday night, the music industry’s biggest names were out in full force at the 47th American Music Awards. And the red carpet made it clear that our faves were not playing with us when it came to their fashion.

From Lizzo to Ciara to Lil Nas X, here are the night’s best and colorful looks:

1. Lizzo

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

2. Lizzo

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

3. Lizzo

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMA-MUSIC-AWARDS Source:Getty

4. Megan Thee Stallion

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

5. Megan Thee Stallion

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

6. Megan Thee Stallion

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Megan Thee Stallion

7. Regina King

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

8. Regina King

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

9. Regina King

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

10. Regina King

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

11. Toni Braxton

2019 American Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

12. Toni Braxton

2019 American Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

13. Toni Braxton

2019 American Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

14. Toni Braxton

2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15.

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

16. Ciara

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

17. Ciara

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

18. Halsey

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

19. Halsey

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

20. Christina Aguilera

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

21. Christina Aguilera

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

22. Paula Abdul

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

23. Paula Abdul

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

24. Misty Copeland

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

25. Misty Copeland

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

26. Chadwick Boseman

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMA-MUSIC-AWARDS Source:Getty

27. Chadwick Boseman

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMA-MUSIC-AWARDS Source:Getty

28. Billy Porter

BILLY PORTER Source:Getty

29. Billy Porter

2019 American Music Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage Source:Getty

30. Ella Mai

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN
