Slay! Here Are The Best Looks At The American Music Awards

On Sunday night, the music industry’s biggest names were out in full force at the 47th American Music Awards. And the red carpet made it clear that our faves were not playing with us when it came to their fashion.
From Lizzo to Ciara to Lil Nas X, here are the night’s best and colorful looks:
1. LizzoSource:Getty
2. LizzoSource:Getty
3. LizzoSource:Getty
4. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
5. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
6. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion
7. Regina KingSource:Getty
8. Regina KingSource:Getty
9. Regina KingSource:Getty
10. Regina KingSource:Getty
11. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty
12. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty
13. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty
14. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty
15.Source:WENN
16. CiaraSource:WENN
17. CiaraSource:WENN
18. HalseySource:WENN
19. HalseySource:WENN
20. Christina AguileraSource:WENN
21. Christina AguileraSource:WENN
22. Paula AbdulSource:WENN
23. Paula AbdulSource:WENN
24. Misty CopelandSource:WENN
25. Misty CopelandSource:WENN
26. Chadwick BosemanSource:Getty
27. Chadwick BosemanSource:Getty
28. Billy PorterSource:Getty
29. Billy PorterSource:Getty
30. Ella MaiSource:WENN
