Yara Shahidi Encourages Us All To Embrace Our Blemishes Via An IG Post

Yara Shahidi’s beauty is undeniable. Beyond her physical appearance, the actress and advocate has a spirit that is humble and authentic. With all of her time spent on the red carpet, TV sets, and in the magazines, her skin is under constant manipulation. So when she posted a makeup-free selfie, celebrating her natural glow with minor blemishes, it was refreshing to see.

“Happy Sunday from me and my skin that I’ve committed to love in every and all states 💕with travel + work + 24/7 in makeup I have to actively remind myself to not sweat the details (aka the blemishes) and reframe it as a reminder to make sure I’m taking care of myself,” she wrote.

Janelle Monae responded, “I love you, I needed this post.” Elaine Welteroth said, “You and your skin are beautiful with or without a stitch of makeup sis.” Zazie beetz commented, “I appreciate this post very much.” The outpour of people who felt touched by Yara’s post tallied up to roughly 5 thousand.

In the world of social media, where filters and editing apps are used to hide every flaw, it is empowering to see a celebrity affirm her beauty despite minor blemishes. It is also inspiring to see other famous women identify with the post. We are so used to seeing perfectly packaged celebrities that we ignore the fact they’re as human as we are. They have vulnerable moments where self-acceptance happens only after a pep-talk occurs.

Shout out to Yara for sharing an honest moment with her followers.

