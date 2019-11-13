New York State Bill Seeks to Outlaw Hymen Exams. T.I., You Paying Attention?

I’ve never heard the word “hymen” so much in life in the past week since T.I. grossly admitted that because he’s so controlling he goes to gyno with his 18-year-old daughter Deyjay to ensure that hers is intact.

Yet, we clearly aren’t done hearing that word, but this recent news is actually a good thing.

According to The Root’s Glow Up, third-term legislator from Long Island, N.Y., Assemblywoman Michaëlle C. Solages (D-N.Y.), has introduced legislation prohibiting the practice of “virginity tests.”

These type of invasive exams involve one of two things:

Inspecting the hymen for tears or looking at its size and shape.

Through the “two-finger test,” which involves inserting fingers into the vagina.

For Solages, this must end.

“Across our nation, new conversations are being had about the practice of hymen examinations as a means to ascertain whether a woman is a virgin,” Solages explained in a press release.

Adding, “As a member of the Assembly Health Committee, it is my sincere belief that we must proactively challenge institutionalized misogyny in the health field. The notion that a woman’s body can be subject to examination to prove their worth or dignity is an outdated patriarchal concept.”

Health officials have also weighed in on the issue, stressing that this exam is not only unscientific, but also sexist.

“Anybody who perpetuates the idea that virginity has anything biological to do with it is incorrect and they should be told that,” Jennifer Gunter, a gynecologist who writes about women’s health issues, told CNN

“Virginity is a patriarchal, social construct. So keep medicine out of it.”

Last year, several UN agencies said in a statement that these virginity tests can cause feelings of guilt, self-disgust, depression, anxiety and a negative body image. That, and men and boys can never get this type of test.

As the Root pointed out if Solages’ bill passes, the law would “take effect immediately” and deemed as professional misconduct for a doctor to agree to perform them.

“FIGO [the World Congress of Gynecology and Obstetrics] has defined the procedure as invasive and medically unnecessary,” Solages added.

“With trust being so vital to the healthcare profession, New York State must take every measure possible to ensure that medical procedures meet the highest ethical standards. I look forward to collaborating with advocacy groups on how to best ensure this bill passes muster and pushing this measure forward through the legislature.”

We hope T.I and other men like him are paying attention.

