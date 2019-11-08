FAB FINDS: Nicki Minaj’s Former MUA Shares The Best Red Lipsticks For Black Queens This Holiday Season

Red lips have always been a symbol of glamor. The ivory skin of old Hollywood’s elite seem to come to mind when accompanying the red lip as it’s most prized subject throughout history. Perhaps this is why women of color are shy to dawn the most infamous shade of lipstick? In fact, too often women of color have been told that red doesn’t suite them. I was once interviewed as a celebrity makeup artist by one of New York City’s leading radio personalities who blatantly told me on-air that dark skinned women shouldn’t wear red lipstick. Well. In this 21st century, and on Al Gore’s internet, I’m here to remind you that nothing has ever been more un-freaking-true.

The holidays are upon us and although you damn sure don’t need any reason at all to wear a red lip, I know so many of you are easing your way into this thing with caution and looking for the perfect excuse. Let’s explore some of my go-to reds for every hue of melanated women.

