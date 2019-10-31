Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up For Ellen Degeneres

Cardi B basically melted the Internet with her hot nurse Halloween costume, so it was perfect that the Grammy-winning rapper was a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show’s Halloween episode.

Choosing to not dress up, doesn’t mean she didn’t dress up! While Ellen gave us her best “Cardi E,” Kulture’s mama rocked an AnnaKiki pink, white and green plaid tweed suit. Peep the shoulders and sleeves! She topped off her lewk with a $995 pair of Balenciaga pumps.

Come through Cardi!

The rapper was excited to be a guest, posting a pic of the two on her Instagram account:

During their segment, Ellen twerked on Cardi, which was utterly hilarious. Take a look:

If you’ve never heard of AnnaKiki, the fashion house is known for its boxy cuts and business suits:

Cardi isn’t their only celebrity client either, Kelly Rowland is also a fan!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Cardi’s look?

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Lewks Are An Entire Mood!

FAB FINDS: Check Out The $8.00 Moisturizer Cardi B Used In ‘Hustlers’