FAB FINDS: Check Out The $8.00 Moisturizer Cardi B Used In ‘Hustlers’

23, first year graduate student at Hofstra University in Long Island,NY. My goals and dreams are to become a magazine editor and ultimately take over the world.Happy reading :)

Hustlers is officially in theaters! With a diverse star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and introduces Cardi B and Lizzo to the big screen, you’ll surely be entertained!

The true epitome of the saying, “Art imitates life,” Cardi B gives us a taste of her past as a stripper in this role. Her character, Diamond, hails from The Bronx, is quick-witted and never passes up on an opportunity to tell it like it is(lol). Also, we have to mention how radiant her skin looks on screen! Sporting a chic glow, we couldn’t help but wonder how the rapper was able to achieve the look.

According to Refinery29, all the credit goes to Cardi B’s go-to stylist Erika La Pearl! She tells the publication that she relyed on the Pond’s Nourishing Moisturizing Cream ($7.49, riteaid.com) to give Cardi a natural, yet radiant glow.

“It keeps the body hydrated but not too greasy or oily,” she tells Refinery29. In an effort to give Cardi’s skin an illuminating finish, she followed up with MAC’s Iridescent Powder in Golden Bronze to make her glisten. “I applied a lot of this all over her body with a brush, so when the set lights hit, her skin would be like bam!”

She continued, “Cardi was very laid-back and trusted me to create her look for Hustlers,” Erika says. “We had only one day to film all of her scenes, so she came in, closed her eyes, and let me get to work.”

Erika has never missed a beat when it comes to creating a flawless face for the star, so it’s no surprise that the rapper brought her along for her on-screen debut.

While it’s easy to think that celebrity MUA’s utilize high-priced beauty products to create beauty looks, this proves yet again that you can use drug store items to create a head-turning look! The fact that the Pond’s Nourishing Mositurizing Cream is under $8.00 makes this an affordable find we all need to add in our beauty arsenals. Specially formulated to nourish the skin for up to 24 hours without clogging your pores, it truly doesn’t get any better than this!

Will you be picking up the Pond’s Nourishing Moisturizing Cream? Sound off in the comments below!

DON’T MISS:

Cardi B Flaunts Bejewled Slay Ponytail Slay For Made In America Festival

Red Carpet Rundown: The Details On Cardi B’s Vintage ‘Hustlers’ Premiere Dress

Reebok Announces A Sneaker Contest Inspired By Cardi B’s Ad