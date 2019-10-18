Moët And Chandon Honor Fashion Designer LaQuan Smith Through ‘Nectar Of The Culture’

Moët & Chandon have partnered with famed photographer Jonathan Mannion to help celebrate the “Nectar of the Culture”. This is their new program which identified six pioneers in key cities who are “changing the game and pushing our culture forward.” Nectar of the Culture is a collaboration between Mannion on the brand which will celebrate individuals, places and moments that push culture forward. Moët & Chandon wants to highlight “a new era of pioneers who are changing the game today and shaping culture to impact a new generation.” One of the stars is Queens born fashion designer LaQuan Smith.

We’ve been fans of Smith for years and his sexy designs have been worn by everyone from Beyoncé to Rihanna to Cardi B! He has had partnerships with brands like ASOS and will continue to rise in his success. Smith is a favorite at NYFW and within the fashion industry.

The brand is celebrating this program with a limited edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle. Their Impérial Rosé is a demi-sec champagne known for it’s color and fruitiness. The bottle has been transformed into a fully rose gold to represent the “Rose-Gold era”, which is what they are calling this moment in time for their new class of creative thinkers. Mannion commented via press release, “I’ve had the privilege of capturing pioneers during the Golden Era of Hip-Hop who are now known as industry legends. I’ve seen first-hand how Moët & Chandon has been an iconic symbol in the culture. We honor this lineage from then to now with a new class of creative thinkers, in what I like to think of as the Rose Gold Era. With Moët, I raise my glass to the next generation of visionaries who define it.”

We’re excited to see this brand uplifting creatives. Want to buy the bottle? You can do so for $59.99 on Clos19.com.

