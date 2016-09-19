Black Fashion Designer , fashion designer , fashion week

BEST IN SHOW: LaQuan Smith Storms Into New York Fashion Week With Style

Posted September 19, 2016

LaQuan Smith is synonymous with Kim Kardashian‘s fitted coordinate style and stylish see-through bodycon ensembles. At New York Fashion Week, the talented young designer presented a beautiful collection of two-piece sets, bodycon dresses, and all-around sexy style inspired by nature and elements of storms and wind. The neutral and natural collection will be sure to be seen on celebs, influencers, and fashionistas who want to step up their style. Get into these earth-shattering hues.

1. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

Lace and lattice upgrade your jumpsuit to a sexy affair. Give your sideboob some action!

2. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

Known for his high-neck bodycon lace looks, we love this updated take intermixing white, blue, and gray.

3. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

Mixed media continues to shine! This isn’t your average sweater dress with these mesh panels.

4. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

Metallics for spring? You bet! Take your holiday wear right into the next season. Talk about multipurpose!

5. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

High fashion heads to the gala. Pair this one-piece, see-through bodysuit with this sky blue thigh-high split gown for major style appeal.

6. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

LaQuan Smith provides a great minidress that can be paired so many ways. Wear with boots or heels to go out, or dress down with flats to run errands on the weekend.

7. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

LaQuan Smith returns with daring thigh-high splits.

8. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

A multipurpose white shirt is needed in every woman’s closet. Check out those copper metallic pants!

9. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

Inspired by thunderstorms, this dress has lightning appeal.

10. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

This pewter metallic dress has a beautiful sheer overlay.

11. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

This piece can double as a dress or a coat but is ultimately a statement.

12. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

This see-through bodysuit is perfect for all the sheer style for spring. The crop-top sweater is perfect casual, yet sexy style!

13. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

This is how you do business sexy.

14. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

This classic silhouette gets a sexy makeover with lace.

15. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

Show some skin with this bodysuit dress.

16. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

This dolmain sleeve, deep-v mini romper is perfect for your next all-white party.

17. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

Did someone say yacht party? LaQuan has you covered.

18. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

A minidress decorated with mesh.

19. LAQUAN SMITH SPRING/SUMMER 2017

LaQuan Smith Spring Summer 2017 Source:LaQuan Smith SS17

This ribbed, calf-length bodysuit is just screaming for layers. This laser cut-out bomber jacket is for those wanting an update to your basic leather jacket.

