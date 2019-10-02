TRIED IT: This Pre-Shampoo Is The Perfect Detangler For Sensitive Scalps

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

If you have a sensitive scalp or extremely dirty hair from just taking down your protective style, you might benefit from a pre-shampoo. A pre-shampoo helps to soften and moisturize your hair before you put shampoo on it. They also help to minimize breakage by increasing elasticity. If you have a lot of product build up it will help loosen and cleanse your hair prior to your shampoo.

I was getting ready to put my hair in a protective style, so I wanted to give my hair maximum nutrients. My hair had been in a natural afro for the week, making it a bit rough. The pre-shampoo helps soften the hair. I tried African Pride Moisture Miracle Aloe and Coconut Water Pre-Shampoo ($6.85, walmart.com). Aloe is great for your hair as it acts as a conditioner and also contains proteolytic enzymes which repairs dead skin cells on the scalp, promoting healthy cell turnover. It also promotes hair growth, which I’m here for. Coconut water is incredibly hydrating and prevents breakage. This is great for when your hair is a bit sensitive.

I sectioned my hair in four, then sectioned each section in two (in a layered type of way). I applied the product directly to my dry hair. At first, I didn’t love it. It has a jelly like consistency. However, once I started shingling and really working the product into my hair, my hair started thriving! I finger combed through my hair with the product.

My curl pattern was fully defined, my hair was soaking up the product. I borderline considered using this for my wash and go in the future. That’s how much I enjoyed the way my curls looked and my hair felt. After 45 minutes, my hair was soft, supple, and easy to work through with my fingers.

This product was great for my pre-shampoo routine and I’ll definitely be using it again. Best part, it’s under $7.00! I love an affordable product that works.

Beauties, do you do pre-shampoos? If so, which one are your favorites? Share in the comment section.

