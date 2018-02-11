Home > SoBeautiful

LET’S MAKEUP: Christian Siriano’s ‘70s-Inspired Hot Pink Eye And Red Nails

Jamé Jackson
Leave a comment

To commemorate the designer’s 10th anniversary on the runway, the Christian Siriano Fall 2018 collection decided to bring us bold looks. The designer—known for embodying diversity and ensuring that all body types feel inclusive in his clothing—showed audiences on Feb.10th that not only could you have fun with clothes, but you can also have fun with your makeup. With an eclectic range of models cascading down the runway, it was really the beauty looks that grabbed our attention. With flaming neon-pink cat eyes and crimson-colored nails, we were left wanting to recreate that look not only in time for Valentine’s Day, but for the spring season when we’ll just be in color, color, color.

To recreate the look, here’s how to do it:

EYES

To truly hit the mark on this makeup look, it’s all about the eyes. Down the runway, different models wore different levels of intensity, which shows that you can truly make it whatever you want. Over-exaggerated, smudged, and bright. To make it an everyday look, you’ll want to take a fluffy blending brush and apply a hot pink eyeshadow, like NYX’s Primal Colors in ‘Hot Pink’ (nyxcosmetics.com, $5), onto the lid. You’ll want to pack the product on, slowly working the color up to as high (or low) in the crease of your brow as you’d like.

RELATED: Christian Siriano Stands Up For Curves: Dresses Leslie Jones When High Fashion Said No

Christian Siriano - Backstage - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

If you’re going just for a night out on the town look, you can keep the pink isolated to your crease, but be sure to drag it out past the outer corner in the shape of a cat eye. If you’re not really into eyeshadows and would prefer something with a gel consistency, try using an eyeliner as an eyeshadow! Tarte’s Clay Pot Waterproof Liner in ‘Bubblegum’ (Sephora.com, $21) will give you a matte finish while staying waterproof.

Christian Siriano - Backstage - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

On your bottom line, you’ll want to take a black eyeshadow, like NYX’s shade in the color ‘Black’ (nyxcosmetics.com, $5) and trace your eye shape, combining your cateye line to follow the shape you made with the pink. Of course, you’ll finish off the eye look with your favorite thickening mascara, applying only two coats max to your top and bottom lashes.

NAILS

Christian Siriano - Backstage - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

For the nails, the brand stuck with a beautiful red metallic nail polish. After buffing and prepping your nails, you can snag OPI’s ‘I’m Not Really A Waitress’ (target.com, $9) or even Essie’s ‘Ring in the Bling’ (essie.com, $9) for your color. Be sure to let each layer of polish slightly dry before the next coat, wiping off extra product back into the bottle before applying. When finished, top it off with a clear nail polish of choice (a great, inexpensive option is Sally Hansen’s ‘Hard As Nails’ clear top coat for only $2.50 at Walgreens!), let it dry, and voila!

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: Achieve A Romantic Brown Smokey Eye From Brock Collection

LET’S MAKEUP: Andra Day’s 2018 Grammys Makeup Look

LET’S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Know To Achieve Issa Rae’s Golden Globe Glow

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings

FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie Trend

25 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie Trend

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Christian Siriano’s ‘70s-Inspired Hot Pink Eye And Red Nails

FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie Trend

White boots are having a fashionable moment...again. The fashion trend is one with limitless possibilities, taking any assortment of looks from casual to totally chic. But what if you’re looking to snag a pair and don’t know how to style it? Click through our gallery for style inspiration on how rock the trend. 

beauty , beauty products , christian siriano , DIY makeup , DIY Nails , makeup , nyfw , runway , Runway Makeup

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Visual Artist Claims Kendrick Lamar’s ‘All The Stars’ Music Video Stole Her Work
Caution Tape
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans Person Killed This Year
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Kandi Sends Love And Support To Xscap3 For Their New Deal And New Music
11 items Trending Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
Pyer Moss - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
#NYFWNOIR: Pyer Moss’ Fall 2018 Collection Is Full of Blackness
25 itemsUS-POLITICS-OBAMA
President Obama’s Photoshopped Beard Is The Thirst Trap We’ve Been Waiting For
Lyft x Black Girls CODE
Wanna Give Back? Lyft Riders Can Now Donate To Black Girls Code
FASHION-US-SIRIANO
Christian Siriano Celebrates Ten Years With 72-Look Fall Collection At NYFW
Christian Siriano - Backstage - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
LET’S MAKEUP: Christian Siriano’s ‘70s-Inspired Hot Pink Eye And Red Nails
Telfar - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week Presented By Made
#NYFWNOIR: Telfar’s Eclectic Fall in Pushed Boundaries Of Diversity-Led Fashion
Brock Collection - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
LET’S MAKEUP: Achieve A Romantic Brown Smokey Eye From Brock Collection
45 itemsZ100's Jingle Ball 2016 - Arrivals
INSTADAILY: LaLa Anthony Is Out There Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
Chromat - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
#NYFWNOIR: Chromat Once Again Offers A Fresh Perspective To Diversity On The Runway
'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Michaela Coel Made Her Dress For The WAKANDA Premiere In Two Hours And Social Media Was In Love
Viola, Denzel, Whoopi, Mo’Nique And More: 9 Jaw-Dropping Moments From Black Actors On The Big Screen
'America' - Los Angeles Premiere
But Why? Stacey Dash Says She’s Considering Running For Congress