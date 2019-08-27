TREND REPORT: It Was All About Bold And Beautiful Looks At The 2019 VMAs

Fashion and style was at an all time high during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The stars aligned literally to bring us some of the biggest, most talked about fashion trends. This awards show is known for outlandish, over the top looks. Some people go for glam while others use it as an opportunity to express personal style. Whatever the inspiration was behind each stars outfit, a lot of looks managed to be on trend. From an abnormal dose of sequins to big, bold patterns, there were a few notable themes that showed up throughout the night. Hit the flip to see the top 5 trends from the 2019 VMAs.

