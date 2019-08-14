CLOSE
HomeSoBeautiful

Check Out All The Times North West Showed Her Parents Who Is The Real Style Star

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 29, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty

North West is the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West. The six-year-old is becoming a style star in her own right and we shouldn’t be surprised. Kim Kardashian West is considered a fashion icon while Kanye West has his fashionable Yeezy line.

Kim Kardashian West posted a photo to Instagram and gushed, “My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive.”

So cute!

Check out the top 10 fashion moments from this fashion icon in the making.

black celebrity children , Black celebrity kids , celebrity kids , cute celebrity kids , fashion , kanye west , Kim Kardashian , North West , style

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close