Cornrows, Feed-Ins And Fulani Braids, Oh My! Braid Hairstyles We Love

Braids are a timeless hairstyle with ever evolving trends. But one thing remains constant, corn rows and box braids are the foundation for so many other hairstyles (no matter who they say started the trend). From Fulani braids to “Lemonade” braids and the latest in feed-ins, braids have been around since the the days of kings and queens (hence why they belong to Black women).

With so many new trends, we’re taking a look at our favorite braided looks.