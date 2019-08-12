Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge, Win A Free Skin Consultation

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Avielle Amor has the kind of skin that stops you in your tracks. It’s radiant, naturally dewey and glows from within. If we’re going to take beauty advice from anyone in the bloggersphere, it would be her.

Amor is celebrating the launch of her skin care brand skinSeeds, a beauty community that provides natural skin care tips and products, with the “Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge.”

“The purpose of Skin Seeds challenges is to plant helpful DIY seeds for everyone to use at home,” says Amor. “A lot of ailments that we experience have remedies in our kitchen, or our local market.”

Amor breaks down the simple ingredients to her aloe mask, which includes aloe vera and lemon juice. According to a clip she posted on social media, aloe treats burns, wounds, dry skin, acne, stretch marks and an array of other skin issues.

“The Aloe Glow challenge shares information about the usefulness of this plant and how it can assist in helping you achieve a healthy youthful glow to your skin with consistent use.”

