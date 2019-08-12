Check Out The Looks We Love From Beautycon LA 2019

Beautycon LA 2019, a two day festival filled with your favorite foundations, eye catching palettes, and bold highlights brought together celebrities, influencers, and beauty lovers extraordinaires all in the name of makeup and more. The event consisted of panel discussions about XX, proving that Beautycon strives to go deeper that your pores. Celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara and even Mama Tina Knowles came through! Young Black Hollywood was also represented with Marsai Martin and Skai Jackson both speaking on stage. Click through our gallery to check out all the looks we love on Black women from the 2019 Beautycon LA! Tell us in the comment section which ones were your favorite.

1. KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty Kelly Rowland gave us a rosy pink lip and golden plum eye. It’s so romantic and pretty!

2. KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty She was serving 70s glam in this purple lamé mini dress by Michael Costello.

3. KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty I love her low heel shoe choice. The pointy front is super stylish and the block heel is great for being able to run around with fans and check out all the makeup!

4. DRAYA MICHELE Source:Getty Draya Michele attended Beautycon and gave us this baby doll-esq look. She wore her hair up with soft tendrils cascading down at the side. Her makeup was dewy with her clear skin on full display. She wore a pink, neutral lip.

5. DRAYA MICHELE Source:Getty She wore pink cargo pants and a fur crop top by Lionne. Draya continues to push the boundaries within her fashion choices, which is always commendable.

6. SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty Actress Skai Jackson is giving us a lewk! This full on pink eye with babydoll lashes is gorgeous! Her neutral lip makes the look age appropriate but still fashionable and on trend.

7. SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty Skai Jackson kept it simple in a Ryan Lo little black dress with puff sleeves.

8. TINA KNOWLES AND MARSAI MARTIN Source:Getty Who doesn’t love Mama Tina?! Skai Jackson poses for a cute picture with Beyoncé’s mom. Tina Knowles served a red lip while Jackson gave us a gorgeous green eye.

9. MARSAI MARTIN Source:Getty Marsai Martin smiles while on stage at Beautycon LA. She rocked a green liner in her lower lash line for a subtle pop of color.

10. MARSAI MARTIN Source:Getty Actress and producer Marsai Martin rocks a colorful sequin dress while on stage at Beautycon LA.

11. CIARA Source:Getty Singer Ciara gave us a soft pink glam for Beautycon LA 2019.

12. CIARA Source:Getty The mom of two wore aN Acler RS20 RTW drop waist white dress with black thigh high boots.

13. MEGAN THEE STALLION Source:Getty Hot Girl President Megan Thee Stallion was on deck at Beautycon 2019 rocking blue hair and a colorful eye. I love the green in her tear duct area. She donned a mauve lip and looked absolutely gorgeous.

14. MEGAN THEE STALLION Source:Getty Megan Thee Stallion gives us an all red look for Beautycon LA 2019.

15. SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty Are you noticing the green eye trend? Skai Jackson sports green on her lower lash line for the 2019 Beautycon LA. The neutral pink lip seems to be the go-to pairing for this look.