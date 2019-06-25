Lizzo Wasn’t Wearing A Hat At The 2019 BET Awards, She Was Wearing Hand Painted Natural Hair

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Lizzo came to the 2019 BET Awards in a custom couture outfit. While it definitely made a statement, we couldn’t get over the natural styling. We caught up with celebrity hairstylist, Shelby Swain, who was responsible for achieving Lizzo’s look. She shared, “I wanted to create an iconic look specially since Lizzo wanted to wear wood grain! I thought wood grain hair would be perfect!” Swain continued, “We look forward to sculpting Lizzo’s natural hair to achieve regal looks any chance we get.”

Shelby utilized Suave’s line for Black women to do Lizzo’s hair. The great thing about this line is that it’s affordable, with each product being sold at $5.00 or less! Keep on reading to learn how to get Lizzo’s afro bun.

PREP THE HAIR

To create the look, you’ll want to start with clean hair. Shelby used Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Shampoo ($4.99, walmart.com) and Moisturizing Curl Conditioner ($4.99, walmart.com) to prepare Lizzos natural curl. She explained, “the conditioner provided a great amount of slip which helped with detangling and brought out her luxurious curls that to the shea butter and pure coconut oil.” You want your hair to be soft and supple to ease the manipulation and help lock in moisture. For Type 4 hair, I love African Pride Moisture Miracle Shampoo ($4.48, walmart.com) and African Pride Moisture Miracle Conditioner Nourish and Restore ($4.48, walmart.com). This conditioner has honey, which is a humectant and great for locking in moisture.

FIGHT FRIZZ

Afterward, Shelby used Nourish & Strengthen Leave-In Conditioner ($4.99, walmart.com) to “deeply moisturize her hair to help protect against any damage and help fight frizz.” You’ll want a great leave in conditioner to help combat humidity as well.

AIR DRY

She let her hair air dry. In this time, you can do your makeup or catch up on e-mails!

BUN AROUND

After the hair has air-dried, she pulled all the hair back and tied it up in a ponytail. To keep your ponytail and edges sleek, I recommend Gummy Hair Gel ($9.93, amazon.com). To secure the bun, she put bobby pins into the center of the bun. This wasn’t any regular bun. That “hat” on top of Lizzo’s head is actually hair! Shelby mentioned, “we added and sculpted a hair piece by hand painting hair to create the wood grain effect.”

We’re here for Bonner Brothers type creations on the red carpet! What do you think of the look? Take our poll below:

