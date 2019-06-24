Get the Look: All the Details on Regina Hall’s BET Awards Embellished Low Ponytail

Whether they were high or low, summer-perfect ponytails were one of the hottest hair trends on the BET Awards blue carpet Sunday night.

Rihanna, Marsai Martin and Lala were just a few of the many celebs who rocked the look, along with Regina Hall who hosted the awards show. There was a unique twist on Hall’s slicked back ponytail though – it is as effortless to recreate as it looked; a definitive bonus for those of us who saw the hairstyle and immediately wanted to try it out.

“The look was a collaboration of the Glam Team,” Shornell McNell of Dove Hair told Hello Beautiful. “We worked together to make sure that all components of Regina’s look came together. We wanted to do something playful and a little out of the box. It was also important to have a look that could be transformed in under 10 minutes to take Regina from the red carpet to the stage. ”

In addition to her many outfit changes during the show, Hall’s first look – her blue carpet look – went seamlessly with the ponytail. The Girls Trip star sported a plunging black Cong Tri mini dress that came complete with dramatic shoulders. Her team paired the dress with a sleek pair of black Christian Louboutin stilettos that I want in my closet right now.

“Her dress was very expressive, and going with the ponytail allowed us to go with something fashionable and unique,” McNeal continued. “The wire around her ponytail contained the ponytail and added an artsy look to accommodate what was going on with her dress and other parts of what the Glam team was doing.”

Continue reading to find out how to get the look!

To start, McNeal used Dove Nutritive Solutions Intense Repair Shampoo ($2.45, target.com) and Conditioner ($3.49, target.com) to wash Hall’s natural hair for the evening.

It’s no secret that keeping natural hair moisturized is key. So, post-shampoo and conditioning, McNeal used Dove Care Between Washes Rehydrating Mist as a leave-in conditioner to moisturize and protect Hall’s natural hair. If you have issues with detangling, try a detangler and leave-in conditioner in one, like Kinky Curly’s Knot Today Leave-in Conditioner ($12, Shop.naturallycurly.com). It detangles my hair like none other.

Next, McNeal flat ironed Regina’s hair to smooth it out, then swooped it up into a ponytail, using Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($3.49, Target.com). “This allowed me to lay her hair down so that it would not revert back to it’s naturally curly state,” she continued.

One of the things that is key for summer red carpet moments is making sure natural hair stays in place, so McNeal also used Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($3.49, Target) to do the trick. “Holding spray allows natural hair not to revert under heat or lights,” she continued. “Utilizing the right amount of holding spray allows women to keep a classy look and hold their hair in place.”

Speaking of laying hair down, edge control is a must for most natural hairstyles. As for what Hall uses on her hair all the time, McNeal said she never goes without “Castor Oil gel” for her edges. Eco Styler Black Castor & Flaxseed Gel ($10.48, Amazon.com) is a great option for a castor oil edge control, but when edges are particularly unruly, I swear by Ebin 24 Hour Edge Tamer Extra Mega Hold ($5.39, Amazon.com) too.

Once the ponytail was in place, McNeal added additional hair and secured it with hair pins. Then, “I wrapped the wire around the ponytail to give a unique and sophisticated look to go along with her dress and makeup for the red carpet,” she continued.

To wrap up the look, McNeal sprayed a little Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo ($4.89, target.com) to take away some of the shine on the hair.

And Voila! Hall’s ponytail look for the evening was ready for the carpet. What did you think about rocking a low ponytail like this one for easy summer looks?

