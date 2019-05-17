SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 8, Monifa Bandele & MomsRising

For this episode of the SpeakHER podcast host Charise Frazier sat down with Monifa Bandele, the Vice President and Chief Partnership & Equity Officer at MomsRising, an organization dedicated to building a nation where business and families can survive. One of the many topics Bandele works specifically to address is the Black maternal mortality rate, where we see that Black women are dying at rates three to four times higher than their white counterparts during childbirth and postpartum.

We talked about the factors surrounding this important public health crisis, what we should demand from presidential candidates in 2020 regarding the maternal mortality rate and why it’s finally time to support Black mamas.

