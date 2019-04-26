SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 5, Chikesia Clemons & The Equality Act

On this episode, host Charise Frazier spoke with Chikesia Clemons, a survivor of police brutality. One year ago this week, she was launched into the public space after her violent arrest in a Saraland, Alabama, Waffle House went viral.

Since that time, Chikesia has found an internal power and uses her platform to raise awareness surrounding justice by lending her voice to the Equality Act, a bill which seeks to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. We talked about how she took back her body after it was exposed in such a vulnerable way, how she maintains normalcy in raising a young Black girl, who she looks to for guidance, and how she will continue to fight to take up space.

If you would like to help support Chikesia in her work, you can donate to her here.

