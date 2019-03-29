Backstage Pass: 6 Celebrity Trendsetters Who We Adore

We know them for their talent. We can recite their lyrics or movie lines word for word. We are in awe with their beauty and the diverse styles that they bring to any scene. During awards season surround yourself with all things fabulous. Right here and right now with HelloBeautiful.com get your backstage pass and backstage fix with these 6 celebrity trendsetters that we adore.

Rihanna

You can’t talk fashion without mentioning the GOAT (Greatest Of All Times). Known for her edgy tracks like Needed Me, multi-million dollar business ventures and photo-fly style, Rihanna is the definition of fashion both in front of and behind the camera. With a major lingerie and makeup line doing big numbers it is fair to say that Rihanna is a trendsetter like no other.

Cardi B

Bronx rapper Cardi B has been on a monster come-up over the last 3 years. The former dancer who is all about her money has had the biggest glow up ever. Rocking top of the line attire during award shows and for magazine covers, we adore how this edgy artist has turned into the ultimate fashionista.

Solange

Solange’s style is felt where ever she goes. The younger sister of pop phenomenon Beyonce has proven that she is in a lane of her own when it comes to fashion. Rocking looks that are dynamic and eclectic, Solange is truly on track to becoming an iconic figure in the fashion world.

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith is a veteran in Black Hollywood. Known for acting roles dating back to Menace II Society, the wife of A-list actor Will Smith has been trendsetting for decades. With so many looks under her belt, it is hard to limit the icon to one style. What we do know is that she is a red carpet phenomenon and a beauty brand all by herself.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o is one of the most watched celebrities on the red carpet and at awards shows. Known to rock couture clothing that fits her frame fabulously, Nyong’o has proven to her fans worldwide why fashion houses from Paris to Milan adore her. Big and bold colors compliment her well. Bright and vivid hues magnify this beautiful actress.

Gabrielle Union

Classy, modern, and chic are words that we use to describe actress Gabrielle Union’s style. On the carpet, the Being Mary Jane star is a paparazzi’s dream. She is a media darling at its height. Now aligned with the New York & Company fashion brand, the talent known as Gabby is also an entrepreneur in the fashion space and we adore it.

