Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand Against Hatred In All Its Forms’

Hours after at least 49 people were killed in shooting attacks at two New Zealand mosques, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama offered their condolences.

“Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms,” Obama tweeted on Friday.

On Instagram, Obama posted the same message, but this time along with a picture of a young Muslim girl.

Meanwhile y’all president, tweeted about the attack, but made no explicit mention of xenophobia or Muslims.

“My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques,” he tweeted, adding, “49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!”

According to CNBC News, nearly 50 people were killed and more than 40 people are being treated for injuries after at least one shooter opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder is set to appear in Christchurch District Court, while two others remain in police custody.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said three people were arrested following the mass shooting in Christchurch.

“A 28-year-old man will appear in Christchurch District Court today charged with murder. Two others remain in custody. Our investigations are in their early stages and we will be looking closely to build a picture of any of the individuals involved and all of their activities prior to this horrific event,” he said.

