This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month

For the project “Representation is Key,” Milwaukee College Prep teacher Terrence Sims teaches his students why pride matters.

Michelle Obama Becoming

Source: Miller Mobley / Miller Mobley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: In order for our kids to be it, they need to see it.

That’s an important mantra this Milwaukee teacher encourages his class to live by throughout the year. See, for Black History Month, Terrence Sims’ 6th graders emulated famous Black books and album covers, replacing our icons with their own bright faces.

""“I think its extremely important for students to know and embrace their culture,” the Milwaukee College Prep School teacher recently told PEOPLE.
Adding, “It is who we are, and when we know who we are we can flourish around others different from us. Learning to love ourselves builds self esteem and allows us to be successful and happy people.”
Flip through the pictures of this year’s project, titled “Representation is Key,” to see his students become former first lady Michelle Obama, Malcolm X, Assata Shakur and others :

 

While this project dropped this earlier this month, Sims is clear that he works hard to spread this feeling of pride during the school year and not just during February.

“Black history has always been important to me, but as an educator, it is a crucial part of my job,” Sims recently told HelloGiggles.

“While February is an exciting time for Black history, I teach my students daily to love their skin and know their personal history.”

Be clear: This isn’t Sims first time celebrating Black excellence in the classroom.

Back in 2017, his class went viral for his students rapping their own verses over Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out.”

Thank you Mr. Sims for all of your hard work!

Colin Kaepernick Teacher
32 photos
Michelle Obama Becoming
