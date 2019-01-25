lobar pneumonia, Kim Porter, cause of death, Sean Diddy Combs
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner says the 47-year-old model and mother died from lobar pneumonia.

Life Ball Welcome Party

Source: Martin Schalk / Getty

The cause of Kim Porter’s death is finally being revealed nearly two and a half months after she passed away.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the model and ex-partner of Sean “Diddy” Combs died of lobar pneumonia, inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

While the cause of death was initially labeled as “deferred,” the coroner’s office has now ruled it as “natural.”

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released on Friday.

As we previously reported, Kim was found dead on Thursday Nov. 15 in her Los Angeles home suffering from an apparent cardiac arrest and battling was pneumonia.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

The Los Angeles coroner’s office has called for an “additional investigation” in the 47-year-old’s death, E! Online news noted.

Diddy, 49, and Kim dated on and off between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. Porter also had 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

ICON Talks And Motion Picture Association Of America Host Black Male Excellence In Entertainment Awards Luncheon
30 photos
