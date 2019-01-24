CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip

Leave a comment
Taraji P. Henson

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

What if you could hear men’s thoughts like Taraji P. Henson in the reimagined flick What Men Want based off the classic Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want? 

Would you interrupt your friend’s wedding to tell her about her promiscuous fiancé? That’s precisely what happens in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of what happens during the wedding scene in What Men Want.

Check it out, below:

What Men Want hits theaters February 6, 2019

RELATED STORIES:

Taraji P. Henson Talks Her Viral GIF And Who In Black Hollywood She’s Clapping For Right Now

GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Romantic Hairstyle Is Perfect For Your Next Date

Taraji P. Henson

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
20 items Trending Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
White Conservative Writer Slut-Shames Cardi B, Black Twitter Dog Walks Her
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close