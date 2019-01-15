CLOSE
Alexis Skyy Is Cooking Chicken For Rob Kardashian To Spite Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Alexis Skyy

Source: Prince Williams/ Steven Lawton/ Randy Shropshire / Getty

The pettiness is overflowing between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna after Blac Chyna got into an altercation with Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy.

In case you missed it, Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy were at a party recently when Chyna invited Alexis into her section. Sounds pretty chill right? After a drink or two, things suddenly went awry when Chyna had a change of heart and demanded she “get the f*ck out her section.” Odd. Yes.

Things escalated but security stepped in before Alexis could actually get to Chyna. Fast-forward a day and Rob called Alexis his WCW. All leading to yesterday when Alexis went live from Rob’s house while cooking his dinner.

♥️ Comfy in my @fashionnova

Blac Chyna seems unphazed by the drama and posted a photo in her Corvette this morning.

Meyer Lansky……

According to Rob, he’s known Alexis for years and claims he just wanted some good food. Insert eye roll emoji.

