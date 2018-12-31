CLOSE
HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018 Is…Trevante Rhodes

'Bird Box' New York Screening

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

You’ve spoken ladies and the sexiest man of 2018 is… Trevante Rhodes!

Trevante Rhodes gained widespread recognition in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film Moonlight. The triumphant tale chronicled the life of gay Black man who battles societal norms to overcome insurmountable odds and ultimately find love in the same sex.

Rhodes’ follow-up roles include appearances in The Predator, 12 Strong and most recently, the intense Netflix thriller Bird Box. With over 45 million accounts that tuned into the thriller, Rhodes quickly became the standout eye-candy.

The former athlete, who had a successful career as a track and field sprinter (he won a gold medal at the Pan American Junior Athletics Competition in 2009,” likened his bae-dom to winning a championship.

“It’s a blessing. It’s cool, but if you think about it in regards to sports, if one year you win the championship, you still gotta go back to work tomorrow,” he said in an interview with Essence about his new sex symbol status.

Rhodes secured 29.9 of votes, beating out Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan and Jason Mamoa, who round out the top three finest men of 2018.

'Bird Box' Press Conference
