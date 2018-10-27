CLOSE
Shooter Identified In Deadly Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue

President Trump told the media that the people in the synagogue should have been armed with guns to protect themselves.

Law enforcement have identified the man accused of killing 11 people on Saturday morning’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Authorities say the 46-year-old man is named Robert Bowers.

According to USA Today, police told them that that before the shooting, Bowers, who’s from Pittsburg, made anti-Semitic comments.

“All Jews must die!” he allegedly said.

Not much about Bowers is being released, but people on Twitter have pointed out that Bowers had a history of hating Jewish people and believing President Trump was “under Jews rule.”

The FBI is investigating this tragic shooting as a hate crime.

“It’s a very horrific crime scene,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell D. Hissrich said at a press conference on Saturday.

“It’s one of the worst I’ve seen.”

In addition to the 11 dead, at least six other people were injured, including four police officers, CBS Pittsburg reported. The officers’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

President Trump told the press that “something must be done” about the “hate in our country.”

“It’s a terrible, terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country and, frankly, all over the world. Something has to be done.”

But later, he showed little empathy, telling the media that this deadly shooting isn’t about gun laws and that perhaps the people in the synagogue should have been armed to protect themselves.

The reaction on Twitter to the shooting and Trump’s statements came swift:

 

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available. 

