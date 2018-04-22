Trending
Home > ThinkBeautiful

Man Saved Lives By Wrestling Gun From Waffle House Shooter

James Shaw tackled Travis Reinking and disarmed him before he could kill more victims. However, Reinking is still at large.

Hello Beautiful Staff

Leave a comment
Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty

Police are still looking for Travis Reinking, the 29-year-old man believed to be responsible for Sunday’s tragic Waffle House shooting in Tennessee.

Four are confirmed dead, and two more were shot, but even more lives could have been lost if not for the brave actions of James Shaw.

Shaw, 29, reportedly wrestled Reinking to the ground, taking away his rifle in the Nashville eatery. Witnesses say Reinking, who was seminude during the assault, then fled scene.

Shaw told the Tennessean that despite the lives he may have saved, he doesn’t feel like a hero.

“I don’t really know, when everyone said that (of being a hero), it feels selfish,” Shaw Jr. said. “I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

Shaw also told the Tennessean that he and friends had left a frat house party that was overcrowded. The group got to the Waffle House at 2:30 a.m., five minutes before the shooter opened fire.

Shaw Jr. said he doesn’t remember how many shots were fired, but when he saw another man on the floor and felt a bullet graze him, he lunged toward the bathroom.

“I remember I was like ‘Dang, I’m basically in a barrel,’ ” Shaw Jr. said. “There is no place for me to go.”

When he saw that Reinking needed to reload, Shaw rushed him.

“When he came in, I distinctively remember thinking that he is going to have to work for this kill,” Shaw Jr. said.

“I had a chance to stop him and thankfully I stopped him… I grabbed the gun and kept it down. He had one hand on it. I pulled it away and threw it over the bar.”

After a girl thanked him at he hospital for saving her life, Shaw said, “I didn’t do it to be hero.”

Reinking fled the scene and is still on the loose.

A bomb squad and SWAT team were sent to Reinking’s apartment complex and police notified him via megaphone that they have a warrant for his arrest.

According to CNN, Waffle House, which has more than 1,500 locations across the country, offered its condolences.

“This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family,” the restaurant chain tweeted.

“We ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers.”

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available. 

RELATED NEWS:

Texas School Apologizes For Asking Students To List ‘Positive Aspects’ Of Slavery

#SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found Shot And Stabbed In A Suitcase

Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A Facebook Argument

Black Lives Matter Solidarity March Held In Brixton

Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

35 photos Launch gallery

Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

Continue reading Man Saved Lives By Wrestling Gun From Waffle House Shooter

Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

[caption id="attachment_2942727" align="alignleft" width="683"] Source: David Mbiyu / Getty[/caption] From Washington D.C. to New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, on Saturday (Mar. 24), millions of demonstrators joined forces around the country to let politicians know that times up when it comes to the lack of gun control in the U.S. Led by students in the wake of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead last month, the March for Lives rallies sent the strong message that all children, whether in school or on the streets of cities like Chicago, we need to make our children a priority by ending gun violence now. Here are some of the march's most powerful images.

Mass shooting , Waffle House



comments – add yours
Just Added
Group of elementary school kids in yellow school bus.
Texas School Apologizes For Asking Students To List ‘Positive Aspects’ Of Slavery
Trending
Man Saved Lives By Wrestling Gun From Waffle House Shooter
Jackson Family Press Conference For Global Announcement
Family Says Katherine Jackson Is Doing Just Fine Despite Reports Of ‘Devastating Stroke’
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening
Just Messy! Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Estranged Husband Is Reportedly Expecting A Baby With His Mistress
Police Line
#SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found Shot And Stabbed In A Suitcase
Colin Kaepernick Earns A Prestigious Global Award, As The NFL Snubs Him
Trending 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Queen Bey Brings Out A Whole New Wardrobe For #BeyChella Part Two
Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages
Starbucks Chairman Wants Manager To Meet The Black Men She Called The Cops On Because ‘She’s Suffering’
Prom
This Prom Dress Went Viral For Showing Serious Love To Iconic Black Women
Chadwick Boseman
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Tapped To Give Howard University Commencement Address
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York
#Karma: R. Kelly’s Lawyer, Assistant And Publicist Quit On Him
Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Apologizes For Starbucks Arrest
Hair Show Day Party Hosted By K. Michelle
Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Reignite Their Feud
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Rihanna Announces ‘Savage X Fenty’ Lingerie Collection
Celebrities Visit Build - April 18, 2018
Paula Patton Says Married Boo Is Separated And Headed For Divorce: I Would Never Disrupt Anyone’s Marriage
12 itemsYoung Ethnic Woman With Smokes Coming Out Of Her Mouth
FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close