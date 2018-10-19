CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Rihanna Turns Down Super Bowl Halftime Show, Stands With Kaepernick

Leave a comment
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Anniversary Event

Source: Caroline McCredie / Getty

Rihanna took a page out her mentor Jay Z’s blueprint and reportedly turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick, US Weekly reports.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” US Weekly’s source said. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Maroon 5 officially signed on as the half time performers and rumor has it, Cardi B might join the group to perform their chart-topping collaboration Girls Like You.

Kaepernick sparked national controversy when he kneeled during the singing of the National Anthem, leaving NFL fans, players and team owners polarized. After receiving flack surrounding news the NFL would reportedly make teams submit conduct rules that could result in a four game suspension, the NFLPA revealed they are constructively working on a resolution to what they called the “anthem issue.”

Jay Z also declined the opportunity and rapped about it on Ape Sh*t. “I said no to the super bowl/ You need me, I don’t need you.” Rihanna has yet to confirm or deny headlines.

RELATED STORIES:

Colin Kaepernick Earns A Prestigious Global Award, As The NFL Snubs Him

After Being The First To Kneel With Kaepernick In Solidarity, NFL Player Erik Reid Remains Unsigned

 

jay-z , rihanna , Super

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close