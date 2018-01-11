Home > SoBeautiful

EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary

Danielle James , Style & Beauty Editor

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Leave a comment

Taraji P. Henson stars as a hit woman in Boston for her latest movie, Proud Mary. Celebrity hairstylist, Tym Wallace was responsible for all of Taraji’s looks in the movie. “She’s a contract killer, she had to be understated. You’ll see a lot of straight, sleek, styles.”

#ProudMary is coming January are y’all ready? @proudmarymovie 💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

The platinum blonde bob in the trailer for the film gives us a stylish undercover, Mary. “Yes, that was fun! You get to see a good, glam moment.”

Tym gets more in depth about the character and how it translates to hair. “She’s very simple in real life. Very chic.” Mary’s life is far from simple, working for a organized crime family. Tym shares, “When it’s time to do the dirty work, her go-to is a ponytail.” Who doesn’t love a good, sleek ponytail? The no-fuss style is perfect in real life and can take you from office to gym to a romantic dinner, when done right. To achieve a good, sleek ponytail, that won’t kill your hair with heat, Creme of Nature has a Heat Protection Smooth And Shine Blow Out Creme that contains Argan Oil. Keep your edges laid with their Perfect Edges hair gel (if you have black hair or want to hide some grays, they have their edge creme in black as well). Finish off your hair with a few spritzes of their Anti-Humidity Gloss And Shine Mist for a healthy looking style that lasts.

We can’t wait to see Taraji in these straight and sleek looks to inspire our no next no fuss, yet chic look.

DON’T MISS:

EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’ Is Full Of Action And Fashion

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts A New Hairstyle

Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star In Emmett Till Biopic, John Singleton Directing

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy Room

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

16 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

Continue reading EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

 

black celebrity hairstyles , black hairstyles , celebrity hairstyles , celebrity hairstylist , Proud Mary , Taraji P. Henson , tym wallace

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
TRUMP BUSINESS
Get Y’all President! Trump Allegedly Refers To Haiti As A ‘Sh**hole Country’
Make A Wish VIP Experience At BET Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother With This Beautiful Instagram Post
'Selma' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah Over Her Past Interactions with Harvey Weinstein
15 itemsThe 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
Friends shopping at a flower market.
Come Have A Beauty Night Out With #TeamBeautiful At Google
BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2018
Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love
5th Annual Beautycon Festival Los Angeles - Arrivals
GET THE LOOK: Yara Shahidi Is Killing This Winter Color Combo
Trending Portrait Of Hattie Mcdaniel
Hattie McDaniel Biopic In The Works
Trending Black patient, concerned
Baltimore Hospital Leaves Patient At Freezing Bus Stop
Trending Police line
Granddaughter Kills Grandfather, Gets Friends To Hide His Body
Hennessy VSOP Privilege's Taraji P. Henson Dinner
EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary
US-WEATHER-MUDSLIDES-CALIFORNIA
Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
Medium shot of African male student writing on chalkboard, Cape Town, South Africa
Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery’