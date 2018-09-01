CLOSE
Home > ThinkBeautiful

Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem Cut From This Year’s Squad

Kennesaw State University officials claim the young women were dropped because of stiff competition, as opposed to their past silent protest.

Leave a comment
Fight

Source: Image Source / Getty

Four out of the five Black cheerleaders from Kennesaw State University who protested the anthem last year were cut from the quad for the upcoming 2018-2019 season.

According to 11 Alive News, KSU claims that competition for the squad was much tougher this year, with 95 applicants competing for 52 available spots. In the end, seven cheerleaders on KSU’s squad last year didn’t make the cut this year, four of them being those who knelt during the anthem.

Is that just a coincidence or is something else going on?

While school officials claim they were dropped because of their lack of skill set, some of the girls, including Toomia Dean, strongly believe her kneeling “played a role” in being cut.

“I know the people who made it. I know their skills and I know my skills. But I don’t think it was a skills-based thing. Not to say I’m amazing or anything, but I know my skills and what I had.”

Not to mention, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren bragged in a series of text messages about pressuring KSU’s president into keeping the school’s cheerleaders off the field.

While the decision to cut the girls was made back in May, it’s only now being reported given that the college football season just started. Thankfully, the young women are moving on with their lives.

“While they are disappointed, they’ve accepted it and went on with their academic lives,” Davante Lewis, the spokesman for the cheerleaders told the news outlet.

Last year, the young women garnered admiration and stirred up controversy when they took a knee during the anthem a game on Sept. 30. This resulting in KSU banning the cheerleading squad from taking the field during the national anthem, however, the school later reversed their decision.

Here’s an interview with the cheerleaders last year:

Keep your heads up ladies!

RELATED NEWS:

School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts On Michelle Obama And Kneeling Athletes

Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa Rica Healing Retreat For That!

Happy Birthday Auntie! Six Times Congresswoman Maxine Waters Proved She’s The Illest

#IStandWithColin: Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee
San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers
18 photos
cheerleaders , Colin Kaepernick , Kennesaw State University , Kneeling protest

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 - Arrivals
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
Fight
Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem Cut From This Year’s Squad
Trending Black Couple Piggyback on Beach
True Love! 99-Year-Old Man Walks 6 Miles A Day To Visit His Sick Wife In The Hospital
21 items2016 MusiCares Person Of The Year - Arrivals
#BodyGoals: 20 Times Ashanti Sent Us Running To The Gym
50 itemsTENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries
Bishop Who Was Accused Of Groping Ariana Grande Apologizes: ‘Maybe I Was Too Friendly’
Is Gladys Knight OK? Singer, Publicist Disagree Publicly About Her Health
31 itemsUS-Entertainment-music-FRANKLIN
PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
LTBW
LTBW: Should African-American Woman Open Up Their Dating Pool To Other Cultures In The Diaspora?
Handcuffed hands
Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral
GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s “Hamilton” Tuxedo Dress
21 itemsBeauty portrait of a young african american black woman face with big natural curly hair
21 Photos Of Instagram Fashionista Macee Legree Looking Like Fine Chocolate
15 itemsFans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit
Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha Franklin In Detroit
21 items2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj’s New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae
Alec Baldwin Visits 'The You Crew'
Kim Kimble Amid Nicki Minaj Firing Rumors: Eagles Don’t Squawk With Chickens
CHOC
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter CHOC Drops The Visuals For Her Uplifting Song ‘Love Me For Me’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close