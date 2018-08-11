CLOSE
Omarosa Claims There Are Tapes of Trump Using The N-Word

In her new memoir "Unhinged," the former reality star is spilling of the president's tea. But is she telling the truth?

Senate Confirmation Hearings Continue For Incoming Trump Administration

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

Remember when Omarosa Manigault-Newman told the world on that we would be “bowing down” to President Trump? Well now some two years later, she is singing a different tune.

Newman is now claiming that there are tapes of her former boss using the n-word while on NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

However, whether she has actually listened to those recordings, remains unclear. See, in the book, she writes that she knows sources who told her about the tapes. But in an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin pushing her new memoir “Unhinged” An Insider Account of the Trump White House,” she alludes that she did hear them. 

In the book she writes:

“On this phone conversation, I was told exactly what Donald Trump said – yes, the N-word and others in a classic Trump-goes-nuclear rant – and when he’d said them…During production he was miked, and there is definitely an audio track.”

But, she told Martin, “hearing it changed everything for me.”

So which is it?

In addition, Newman also claims that Trump’s re-election campaign offered her a lucrative contract in exchange for her silence, according to an excerpt quoted in “The Washington Post.”

Clearly, folks had words about Neman’s new book, her allegations and the hypocrisy of it all:

CNN reported that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday dismissed Newman’s claims.
“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” Sanders said in a statement. “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

As we previously reported, Newman was fired from her her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

