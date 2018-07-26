CLOSE
Home > SoBeautiful

How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin After Years Of Dealing With Hyperpigmentation

Leave a comment

The sun was out and so was school. I anxiously put on my pink one-piece swimsuit that featured yellow ruffles on the hips. True ‘90s fashion, fit for a 5-year-old. My mama called out from downstairs asking if I was ready. I scurried down the stairs in anticipation of one of my favorite hot weather activities; running through the sprinklers on the front lawn.

I leaped and giggled, tumbling back and forth through the water having the time of my life. I glided through once more and ran much closer towards the sidewalk and street than I normally would. Little did I know, my overstep would prove to be the beginning of my seemingly never-ending skin woes.

Sad Boy Crying While Sitting At Park

Source: Saksit Kuson / EyeEm / Getty

Right next to the sidewalk were two huge mounds full of ants, and yep, you guessed it. I landed right in the middle of them. There seemed to be thousands of them running up my legs, and you would have sworn I had honey all over me the way I was getting eaten up. I jumped around, flailing my arms and screaming for help. My parents rushed to me, and my dad used a water hose to remove the tiny aggressors. My legs and thighs were covered with hundreds of bites.

The healing process afterward wasn’t pretty. My mom rubbed me down with alcohol and used Calamine lotion when it first happened. I wasn’t supposed to scratch, but they itched like hell. Seeing as I am a woman of color, when the spots were all healed, I was left with a lot of unsightly, dark hyper-pigmented spots. Sometimes kids would say unkind things about it. I remember one boy calling me a Dalmatian. Others would just ask how it happened. I hated those spots on my legs. My mom would use cocoa butter, which faded the spots a bit over time, but they were still visible.

RELATED: This Man Thanking Rihanna For Fenty Beauty Giving His Wife Confidence Will Warm Your Heart

By the time I reached high school, I noticed some spots that seemed to sprout up overnight that covered the skin on my upper shoulders and back. After visiting a dermatologist, I found out that it was a combination of acne and keratosis pilaris, which is a condition that causes you to develop patches of rough-feeling bumps. I became very self-conscious about it for quite some time. I received a plethora of prescription creams from dermatologists during my teenage years. Some of the treatments helped a little; however, most were entirely too harsh for my sensitive skin.

I spent years trying to hide the bumps and hyperpigmentation, and would only pick clothing that allowed me to do just that. But then came my senior prom. I thought I would be forced to wear a dress that had a covered back, and cap sleeves, but I tried on a fuschia halter— which I loved at the time— and became a bit stressed about what I was going to do about my skin.

My mom, her friend, and the ladies in the dress shop tried to reassure me that I looked great, that no one would be concerned about my back and shoulders, and that there were plenty of other girls that had the same type of spots. Their attempts to put my insecurities to bed were futile because I wasn’t trying to hear any parts of that. I opted for some Dermablend to cover it for that night.

Prom night came. My date and I rode with a friend of mine in her car. Everything went fine, until the next day. I was horrified to learn that my makeup had gotten all over the backseat of her car. Talk about embarrassing! However, in that moment something clicked for me. I should have not bothered with the body makeup in the first place like my mom and many others had advised.

RELATED: Alicia Keys’ “No Makeup” Movement Is Not My Movement, And Here’s Why

Enough was enough. I would see others wear whatever they desired, and I longed to do the same without worrying about covering it up. I didn’t want to be held hostage in my own body, and decided to embrace my scars while simultaneously finding solutions to deal with it.

In coming to that realization, and learning how to gradually fade my dark marks with various natural remedies—from potato juice to diluted lemon essential oil— I then became much more comfortable in my own skin. I wouldn’t shy away from that cute halter-top or that tie-dye tube dress, and I would wear it with confidence, flaws and all. We all have to realize that no one is perfect. Everyone is dealing with some sort of insecurities, but we don’t have to be held captive by those insecurities. Everyone should be on a continual journey of self-improvement.

Liberating myself, not only increased my self-esteem, but also allowed me to find a passion for researching and discovering natural skincare remedies. That fateful day through the sprinklers wasn’t the beginning of a lifelong punishment, but the start of self-discovery, growth, knowledge, and building up thick skin. (Pun very much intended.)

Chelsei Culmer is a Texas-born writer with Caribbean roots. You can check out her blog and more of her writing here and follow her on social media, here.

DON’T MISS:

Black Woman Shares Skin Cancer Survival Story: “Please Don’t Think It Can’t Happen To You”

Erica Campbell’s Daughter Reveals She Was Bullied Because Of Her Dark Skin

On Maternal Death Rates, Postpartum Care & Trusting Your Body: A Q&A With A Black Doula

Curlfest 2018

35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And 4C Hair Girls Stylin' On 'Em At Curlfest 2018

35 photos Launch gallery

35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And 4C Hair Girls Stylin' On 'Em At Curlfest 2018

Continue reading How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin After Years Of Dealing With Hyperpigmentation

35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And 4C Hair Girls Stylin' On 'Em At Curlfest 2018

Curlfest is undoubtedly a favorite festival for NYC girls and beyond. Each Summer, naturalistas show up and show out with their kinks, curls, coils, and protective styles! We love seeing the representation of all the 4B and 4C hairstyles that are in full effect, particularly because hair brands tend to ignore these textures. Well, we're not. Click through our gallery and check out our favorite kinky curly styles! We love you, ladies!

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Five Police Officers Killed During Anti-Police Brutality March In Dallas
Not Again! Another Black Woman Gets Cops Called On Her Over A Coupon
45 itemsTENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
11 itemsPremiere Party For TV One's 'Hollywood Divas'
The 411 On What Black Women Need To Know About Vitiligo
Sad teen girl standing on the bridge. Alone and thoughtful.
Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s Hair
American Nazi Party Holds Rally At Valley Forge
Police: White Supremacist Killed Black Woman Who Threatened To Disclose His HIV Status
Young mother father and infant riding city bus
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States
'Ocean's 8' World Premiere
Anne Hathaway’s Instagram Post On Nia Wilson’s Tragic Death Gives White People A Lesson On Humanity & Privilege
What a way to ruin my day
How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin After Years Of Dealing With Hyperpigmentation
2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5
Lauryn Hill Cancels Several ‘Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary’ Tour Dates
14 itemsBeyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour - US Opener - Cleveland
Blue Ivy Is A Whole #Mood On The Carters’ Family Vacation
Boston's Combat Zone
From Prostitute To Preacher: How One Former Sex Worker Became A Minister & Advocate For Black Women
U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) at a hearing of the...
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’ Threat
Flames of intense house fire
Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To The Party
Tomika McFadden
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s Largest Urban Health Festival
Z100's Jingle Ball 2004 - Show
Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater 2 U,’ And Four Other Times Her Vocal Performance Reached The Ears Of Heaven
13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala
Sherri Shepherd Says Her Son Thinks Black Girls Are Mean, Likes White Girls Better
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close