CLOSE
Home > Most Recent

Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct In Waffle House Arrest

There's nothing more 'Merica than a Black women being held liable for her violent arrest.

Leave a comment

Chikesia Clemons, the 25-year-old woman who was violently slammed on video by police outside of a Alabama Waffle House, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during a late night trial on Monday, AL.com reports.

According to WALA , the hearing took place around 6 p.m. and ended around 10. There were a total of six witnesses, three from the city and three from the defense.

Jude Mark Erwin sentenced Clemons to 10 days in jail, but the outlet reports the judge may reduce her sentence to one year of informal probation. Erwin also ordered Clemons to pay a $200 fine.

Clemons’ lawyer Marcus Fox orally appealed before the end of the hearing. In an interview with WALA he said they would possibly take the case to  the made an oral notice of appeal before the hearing was concluded. In an interview with WALA he said they were disappointed but hopeful that an appeal will produce a different outcome.

A Thursday tweet from Clemons’ twitter account verified that her legal team filed an appeal in the ruling.

RELATED:  25-Year-Old Black Woman Violently Arrested At Alabama Waffle House

Erwin ruled that Clemons was found guilty due the facts of the case, which he argued were within the legal definitions required to find someone as guilty. Erwin also said the ruling was not in any way connected to the strong range of emotion surrounding the incident.

Clemons’ arrest went viral in April after a video surfaced showing her lower body exposed while a white officer violently slammed her to the ground. The incident occurred after Clemons inquired about plasticware for her meal.

Scores of protesters traveled to Alabama in the aftermath, urging for equality in the wake of her violent arrest.

SOURCE: AL.com, WALA

DON’T MISS:

GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $655,000 For Woman Who Lost Family In Tragic Duck Boat Accident

Watch: Cop Violently Chokes And Slams 22-Year-Old Black Man To The Ground At Waffle House

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

13 photos Launch gallery

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Continue reading Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct In Waffle House Arrest

Eleven Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="847"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From Yale University dorms to the Waffle Houses to our own homes, here are eleven places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.

Alabama , Chikesia Clemons , Saraland , Waffle House

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Birmingham Cityscapes and City Views
Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct In Waffle House Arrest
10 items2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas - Arrivals
#CouplesWeLove: Tamia & Grant Hill Make It Last Forever
15 itemsEquality Now 20th Anniversary Fundraising Event - Arrivals
The Greatest Rick Fox Appreciation Gallery Of All Time
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Show
Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Character Is Moving On From Lawrence, Why Can’t We?
Duck Boat Capsizes In Table Rock Lake During Storm Killing Over 10 People
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $655,000 For Woman Who Lost Family In Tragic Duck Boat Accident
'Queen Sugar' Private Dinner
So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets Faith Evans Tattoo
Floyd Mayweather Jr. At Rehab
R&B Crooner Tank Marries Longtime Partner Zena Foster In Romantic Ceremony
France - Men In Black 3 - European Premiere in Paris
Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This…
Medical Marijuana Reform
Congresswoman Barbara Lee Ain’t New To This, She’s True To This
19 itemsPusha T Debuts Residency At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas
Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams In A Beautiful Ceremony
MacArthur BART Station in Oakland
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack
R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI
R. Kelly’s ‘I Admit’ Song Is Unhealed Word Vomit We Just Don’t Want
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Steph Curry To Produce Slate Of Faith-Based Films
10 Women With Type 4 Hair Share Their Kinky Curly Hair Stories
Her favourite spot to daydream
A Writer Perfectly Summarizes ‘Thin Privilege’ In Epic Twitter Thread
The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
Cardi B’s Husband Offset Arrested In Georgia On Marijuana And Gun Possession Charges
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close