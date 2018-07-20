Roseanne Barr’s Trash Excuse For Valerie Jarrett Tweet: ‘I Thought The B—-h Was White’

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Roseanne Barr once again proves that she puts the “r” in trash.

In a new video posted to her YouTube page, the comedian sits down for an interview to explain why she infamously called Valerie Jarrett, a former senior advisor to Barack Obama, an ape on Twitter.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal,” Barr yells. “That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the bitch was white! Goddammit! I thought the bitch was white. F–k!”

Girl. What?!

In the background you can hear a few people laughing.

Now there are layers to the levels of f——y that we just watched.

First let’s start with the obvious. Barr, laced in her white privilege, shows that she has no intention on bettering herself through education on the harmful effects of her racist ideology. The woman lost her whole career over her post in May when ABC decided to cancel the reboot of her show “Roseanne.” We still have questions about why it was allowed to air in the first place, but those think pieces were written months ago.

Secondly, her mentioning that she thought Jarrett, a light-skinned Black woman, was white, sends the whole incident into a sponge bob meme. We know that Roseanne is lying here. Although she’s tacky, she’s not dumb. Evoking the word “ape” is calculated. This also isn’t the first time she’s stated this–during a June interview on the Rabbi Shmuley podcast, Barr initially made the comment.

It’s clear that Jarrett sends Roseanne’s mind to the depths of hell. To quote Janelle Monae, does Jarrett’s “Black girl magic y’all can’t stand it” keep you up at night Roseanne? Your reassignment of her identity in an effort to justify your bigotry is sick. Stand in the utter truth that you’re in your feelings that Jarrett was a high-ranking Black woman calling the shots in the political landscape. You will not erase her heritage. You will deal. Keep gagging!

Let’s just continue to leave this woman outside where she belongs. All the excuses about how Ambien made her do it, or how she should be handled with compassion, can be left out in the dump right along with the tissues that wipe her white tears.

