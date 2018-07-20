CLOSE
Home > Most Recent

Roseanne Barr’s Trash Excuse For Valerie Jarrett Tweet: ‘I Thought The B—-h Was White’

Pure basura.

Leave a comment

Roseanne Barr once again proves that she puts the “r” in trash.

In a new video posted to her YouTube page, the comedian sits down for an interview to explain why she infamously called Valerie Jarrett, a former senior advisor to Barack Obama, an ape on Twitter.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal,” Barr yells. “That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the bitch was white!  Goddammit! I thought the bitch was white. F–k!”

Girl. What?!

RELATED: Roseanne Barr Sends Out Racist Tweet Calling Valerie Jarrett An ‘Ape’

In the background you can hear a few people laughing.

Now there are layers to the levels of f——y that we just watched.

First let’s start with the obvious. Barr, laced in her white privilege, shows that she has no intention on bettering herself through education on the harmful effects of her racist ideology. The woman lost her whole career over her post in May when ABC decided to cancel the reboot of her show “Roseanne.” We still have questions about why it was allowed to air in the first place, but those think pieces were written months ago.

Secondly, her mentioning that she thought Jarrett, a light-skinned Black woman, was white, sends the whole incident into a sponge bob meme. We know that Roseanne is lying here. Although she’s tacky, she’s not dumb. Evoking the word “ape” is calculated. This also isn’t the first time she’s stated this–during a June interview on the Rabbi Shmuley podcast, Barr initially made the comment.

It’s clear that Jarrett sends Roseanne’s mind to the depths of hell. To quote Janelle Monae, does Jarrett’s “Black girl magic y’all can’t stand it” keep you up at night Roseanne? Your reassignment of her identity in an effort to justify your bigotry is sick. Stand in the utter truth that you’re in your feelings that Jarrett was a high-ranking Black woman calling the shots in the political landscape. You will not erase her heritage. You will deal. Keep gagging!

Let’s just continue to leave this woman outside where she belongs. All the excuses about how Ambien made her do it, or how she should be handled with compassion, can be left out in the dump right along with the tissues that wipe her white tears.

DON’T MISS:

Nice For What? Roseanne Barr Doesn’t Need Compassion Jimmy Kimmel, She Needs To Be Held Accountable

The 411 On Channing Dungey, The Woman That Gave Roseanne Barr Her Pink Slip

Dear Wanda Sykes, Was the ‘Roseanne’ Money Really Worth It?

Papa John's International Rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell

Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call

11 photos Launch gallery

Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call

Continue reading Roseanne Barr’s Trash Excuse For Valerie Jarrett Tweet: ‘I Thought The B—-h Was White’

Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call

ABC , politics , racism , roseanne , Roseanne Barr , Valerie Jarrett

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
11 itemsValentino Cruise/Resort Collection 2019 Womenswear
Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation
Chef Jernard
Chef Jernard Offers Tips On Cooking Tasty, Healthy Food For Your Partner That Satisfies Your Soul Food Cravings
'Roseanne' at Walt Disney Studios - Premiere
Roseanne Barr’s Trash Excuse For Valerie Jarrett Tweet: ‘I Thought The B—-h Was White’
Surprised women whispering secrets
You’re Never Alone When The Group Chat Is Turned TF Up
Former President Obama Speaks On Civic Engagement At The University Of Chicago
Obama Wants To See More Women Get Into Politics: ‘Men Have Been Getting On My Nerves Lately’
25 items Trending Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - March 28, 2018
Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s Swirly Italian Vacation
T-Boz Unplugged - Arrivals
26 Women React To Faith Evans Admitting She Ate Biggie’s Booty
Black Hebrew Israelites
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants Your Short Films For Our Ladies First Film Series
'Ferrari Karlie' Single Release Party
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think
Hillary Clinton Holds Get Out The Vote Rally With Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi
Michelle Obama Launches ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative With The Help Of A Few Famous Friends
Roger Bonds Birthday Celebration Hosted By Stevie J
Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Williams Revealed She Checked Into A Mental Health Facility: “If You Change Your Mind, You Can Change Your Life”
2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But Is The Title Trolling Us?
18 itemsCampaign of Nelson Mandela in North Transvaal
Madiba: The Legacy Of Nelson Mandela
9 itemsRed Dress / Go Red For Women - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage
Side View Of Seductive Woman Lying On Poolside Against Cloudy Sky During Summer
‘You Can’t Break Us’: Black Models Say They Were Turned Away From Miami Swim Week
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close