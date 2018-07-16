CLOSE
Home > Most Recent

Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

City officials later issued an apology.

Leave a comment

For years Tahsiyn A. Ismaa’eel enjoyed taking groups of children to the Foster Brown pool as part of a program she heads for Muslim youth.

But last week several participants of her Arabic enrichment program were told to leave the premises because they were wearing cotton shirts, shorts and hijabs.

Ismaa’eel was taken aback at the instructions because in all her years of visiting the pool, she never saw the guidelines enforced.

“There’s nothing posted that says you can’t swim in cotton,” she said in an interview with Delaware Online. “At the same time, there are other kids with cotton on. I asked, ‘Why are my kids being treated differently?'”

Ismaa’eel told the manager that she would relay the information to the children’s parents, but the incident didn’t stop there.

Moments later, a city officer approached the group to ask when they would be exiting the premises, citing that there were other groups waiting to swim.

“No one is bothering them,” said Ismaa’eel who wears a hijab with niqab to cover her face. “We were approached first about the cotton, and then it became, ‘Oh, the pool is overcapacity so you need to leave.’ … I felt very unwanted.”

According to the outlet, city officers usually patrol outside the grounds but it is unusual for them to enter the pool area.

Ishmaa’eel said she pointed out to the officer that there were several groups who had been at the pool longer than them.

The Delaware Online initially contacted Mayor Mike Purzycki‘s office, who told the outlet that the cotton rule is enforced for safety reasons and to avoid the filters clotting at the pool.

Purzycki later issued an apology saying the city used “poor judgement” in their initial response.

“I apologize to the children who were directed to leave a city pool because of the religious-required clothing they were wearing,” Purzycki said in his statement. “We also referred to vaguely worded pool policies to assess and then justify our poor judgement, and that was also wrong.”

SOURCE: Delaware Online

DON’T MISS:

Drunken Man Yells Racist, Violent Slurs At Black Woman Studying In Front Of Grocery Store

#BlackLivesMatter: Chicago Neighborhood Takes To The Streets After Officer Kills Popular Black Barber

2018 FIFA World Cup Final

Social Media Uses France's World Cup Win As A Teaching Moment On Immigration

11 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Uses France's World Cup Win As A Teaching Moment On Immigration

Continue reading Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

Social Media Uses France's World Cup Win As A Teaching Moment On Immigration

Delaware , muslim , Swimming Pool

comments – add yours
Just Added
15 items2018 Essence Festival - Day 2
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
7 itemsIda Bell Wells-Barnett, Leader in civil rights
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
The District of Columbia Water Department Addressed Issues Regarding Possibly Tainted Water
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool
Monica Brown
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You REDy For Monica Brown’s New Hair Color? [POLL]
Shelves in grocery store aisle
Drunken Man Yells Racist, Violent Slurs At Black Woman Studying In Front Of Grocery Store
Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019
WHO WORE IT BETTER: Beyoncé Wears Phresh Off The Runway Valentino Couture At OTR II [POLL]
11 items2018 FIFA World Cup Final
Social Media Uses France’s World Cup Win As A Teaching Moment On Immigration
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Cardi B Is Not Sharing Photos Of Baby Kulture Yet, And Here’s Why
Wireless Festival - Birmingham
Did Azealia Banks Go Too Far Referencing Nick Cannon’s Struggle With Lupus?
IGT McDonald's Winner
#BeautifulNews: McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Awards $10,000 To An HBCU Student
Google Pixel 2 Launch At Selfridges
#MODELMONDAY: Philomena Kwao Never Heard Of The Term ‘Plus-Size’ Until She Started Modeling
Beyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour Opener - Cardiff
Watch: Mama Tina & Michelle Obama Are “On The Run” In Paris
25 itemsThe 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes
Drug Store Chain CVS Caremark Announces It Will Stop Selling Cigarettes
‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman At CVS Because He Believed Her Coupon Was Fake
Turner Leading Ladies - 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Exclusive: ‘Claws’ Showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois On Telling Strong Women’s Stories And How Niecy Nash Embodies Power
22 itemsTom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close