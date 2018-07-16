CLOSE
Drunken Man Yells Racist, Violent Slurs At Black Woman Studying In Front Of Grocery Store

Angela Jefferson said that she was minding her own business, when a white man sitting next to her began a violent rampage at a Pavilions supermarket in West Hollywood.

A Black woman studying and listening to music was accosted by a drunken white man in front of a Los Angeles grocery store on July 10.

Angela Jefferson said that she was minding her own business when a white man sitting next to her began a violent rampage at a Pavilions store in West Hollywood.

“He had like a pipe or something or a stick or something and he was swinging it, hitting it on the table. He tried to hit me with it but I dodged him,” Jefferson said in an interview with CBSLA.

According to Jefferson, he also called her the n-word, the b-word, smashed her belongings and hurled a chair at her after she asked him to leave her alone.

The incident was captured on camera by a bystander named Dulcinea Circelli. In the clip, a second witness can be seen trying to warn the man to stay away from Jefferson, which incites the man to more anger.

“So I came out here and saw that he had broken a chair and was trying to hit this woman in the head and saying the ‘N’ word, and at that point, I started recording,” Circelli said. “It was just so scary, he was armed and attacking two people with metal rods.”

Witnesses say they believe the man was drunk. He left before police arrived at the scene.

Jefferson said she’s thankful for the genorosity of strangers who helped yield the attack. Police told CBSLA that if the man returns he will be arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct.

SOURCE: CBSLA

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="847"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From Yale University dorms to the Waffle Houses to our own homes, here are eleven places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.

