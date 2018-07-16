WHO WORE IT BETTER: Beyoncé Wears Phresh Off The Runway Valentino Couture At OTR II [POLL]

Valentino showed their Fall 2018 Couture Collection at Paris Fashion Week and the pieces were magnified by all the Black beauty. It must have caught the eye of Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, as the Queen B was spotted looking regal in one of the pieces.

Bey has worn Valentino several times throughout the OTR II Tour and this statement dress definitely stood out.

The tangerine taffeta dress was sketched by House of Valentino, especially for the superstar.

The dress was originally worn by model Adut Akech Bior.

Bior slayed this look on and off the runway!

Beauties, we have to know. Who styled it better? House of Valentino on the runway with Bior or Beyoncé in Paris during the OTR II Tour?

Take our poll below.

