CLOSE
Home > ThinkBeautiful

Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen

Richard Overton, the oldest vet in America, can breathe easy now thanks to Bank of America doing the right thing.

Leave a comment
Bureau of Engraving and Printing making money.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A bank is returning a 112-year-old man’s life savings after it was stolen from an identity thief.

According to Dallas News, Bank of America announced that they are refunding Richard Overton’s account after they learned a few weeks ago that the money was fraudulently drained from his account.

His cousin, Volma Overton, told Dallas News that his family was shocked by the bank’s generosity.

“Man, I teared up,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it. They made it happen. The executive of the company said he’d take care of this, and he took care of it.

A Bank of America spokeswoman confirmed that the bank was investigating the issue, as was Austin police and the feds.

“Everyone wants to get to the bottom of this. I don’t think it’s going to be long before we know,” Overton added.

Sadly, the thieves stole Richard’s identity too.

“Someone set up a bogus account, got his Social Security number and accessed his personal checking account.”

Luckily for Overton, who is dubbed the oldest living vet in the U.S., his bank account isn’t attached to his GoFund Me Page. The fundraising account, which has over $420,000, mostly goes to taking care of Overton. See, he requires 4 caretakers to watch him over every day.

However, when news hit that his account had been hijacked, his family saw a spike in donations for his fundraising page, the Dallas News noted.

“It’s been a true blessing in disguise for us,” his cousin stressed.

That, and now “everything’s back just like it was” before, with Overton sitting on his front porch, where he smokes 12 cigars a day and sips on whiskey and Coke.

We see you Mr. Overton, living your best life! We’re glad you got your money back.

RELATED NEWS:

San Bernardino Prosecutor Calls Maxine Waters A ‘C&^&’ And Wonders Why She Hasn’t Been Shot

Woman Dies In Hospice Care After Power Source Suspended Over Unpaid Bill

#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police On Black Man For Wearing Socks

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
11 itemsPapa John's International Rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell
Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call
35 itemsIF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
PHOTOS: #TeamBeautiful Hits New Orleans For All The Essence Fest Events
Newspaper Boy Delivering Morning Paper
Ohio Woman Used 911 As Her Personal Customer Service On 11-Year-Old Newspaper Delivery Boy
21 itemsEngland Media Access - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals
Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus
Mother breastfeeding baby in living room
HELLO LIVE: Why Breastfeeding Moms Need To Dump Their Pump
Bureau of Engraving and Printing making money.
Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen
30 itemsEssence Festival 2018
Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018
16 itemsEssence Festival 2018
Ooo Chile: Black Women Over 50 Stylin’ On Them At Essence Festival
10 itemsThailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
netflix glow
Sneak Peek: The Emotional Moment Cherry Bang Makes The Decision To Get A Relaxer On ‘Glow’
Philadelphia Eagles 2011 Headshots
Update: Alleged NFL Domestic Violence Incident Was Actually ‘Targeted Home Invasion,’ Police Say
Amandla Stenberg at Essence Festival
EXCLUSIVE: Vernon François Shares How To Get Amandla Stenberg’s Hairline Realness
Heron Preston + Tequila Avion - Dance Party In Celebration Of Heron Preston 'Public Figure'
Get The Strap? Or Get The Strap On? Papoose & 50 Cent Feud Over Remy Ma
Charise Frazier
Black Women & The Divine: “My Religion Is Christian But I Consider Myself More Spiritual Than Religious In Practice”
Starz Power Brunch at Essence Festival 2018
Lil Rel Howery & Jess Hilarious Are Bringing That 90s Flavor To FOX
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close