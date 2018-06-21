LET’S MAKEUP: The Effortless Makeup Look That Will Change Your Summer

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Summer is here! And if you are like me, I like to wear less makeup in the summer because I don’t like it sweating off (makeup slipping is the worst). Being in the heart of the heat (New Orleans), I met up with pro makeup artist Sheria Williams.

Williams’ was confident we could achieve a light look that would have my skin looking flawless and use products that would not slip to sweat and heat. Real talk: this look lasted me from the afternoon all the way through the evening. I was in that NOLA heat, I went dancing…and I only had to apply some more transluscent powder as a touch up around 9PM.

A natural, light beat has been trending on the carpets for the past few years now. Yara Shahidi is a big fan of the look, known for a dewy glow and a glossy lip.

Follow our steps below and learn how to achieve this look!

Start with clean skin.

You wouldn’t start painting a picture on a dirty canvas, so why would you do this with your face? I had my oil and moisturizer on from the morning, so Williams’ used Neutrogena Makeup Remover Hydrating Cleansing Towelettes ($5.39, Target.com) to take off everything from my face. The towelettes have hydrators and soothing cucumber and aloe extracts to help your skin feel extra moisturized. I like it!

Foundation and Contour.

While I normally use a primer, Williams’ did not. I thought my makeup would slip without this, but surprisingly it didn’t (you’ll find out why at the last step).

She did contour my face, even though I have high cheekbones and a defined face. She explained that contouring helps bring depth to your face. She used LA Girl HD Pro Concealer ($2.38, Walmart.com). This concealer is cheap and a favorite of many. Williams’ purred, “It goes on sooo creamy!” Even Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Kandi, loves it and keeps it in her bag!

She used MAC Studio Fix SPF 15 Foundation ($30.00, MACcosmetics.com) for the rest of my face. To me, it wasn’t even the foundation she used but how she applied it. She stippled my face. Stippling is when you pat the foundation on your face instead of rubbing it in. It also allows your foundation to stay pigmented and give you maximum coverage. I’m confident this is what gave it the airbrushed look.

Powder.

After she applied the foundation, she set it with Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder ($38.00, Sephora.com). I believe this is the best setting powder on the market and worth the almost $40.00 investment. All of #TeamBeautiful loves this setting powder. In the Summer, I also love Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder ($32.00, Sephora.com). Don’t be detered by the light color, it blends well into all skin tones. I like this setting powder because it has an extra oomph in preventing shine.

Brows.

She gave me a natural brow (because, summer) and used Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil ($21.00, Ulta.com).

The major key to natural brows is first brushing your brow hairs up (pictured above), then following your natural brow line and using short strokes to emulate hair. How to do your brows are an entire tutorial on their own, and we have one for you here.

Eyes.

For my eyes, she used Milani Waterproof Liner Pencil ($6.97, Walmart.com). You can use your favorite natural eyeshadow palette for a look. Try Maybelline The Nudes ($8.09, Target.com) that has beautiful browns, golds, and nudes suitable for every Black woman. Add some lashes for oomph! Williams’ used Salon Perfect Be Natural Multi Pack Lashes ($8.44, Walmart.com). For under $9.00, this gives you five sets of lashes in the pack. What a deal! You can also try Ardell Natural Lash – Black 110 ($4.99, Ulta.com).

Lips.

For my lips she lined my lips with MAC Cosmetics Lip Liner in Cork ($18.00, MACcosmetics.com). This is a great shade for brown girls, you can also try Chestnut, if you are darker or want a bit more of an intense brown. For my lipstick, she used Milani Amore Matte Lip Cream in Adorable ($7.97, Walmart.com).

Beauties, tag @HelloBeautiful or your Style and Beauty Editor (me!) @TheIslanDiva if you try out this look. I want to see it on you!

See more of Sheria Williams’ makeup looks or to book an appointment in NOLA (heyyy, Essence Festival is right around the corner), here. You can find her company RI-Make Faces Artistry, here.

