CLOSE
Home > SoBeautiful

How Rihanna’s Locs In “Ocean’s 8” Promoted Visibility And Proved To Be Anything But ‘Dreadful’

Leave a comment

This past weekend, people flocked out to the movies to see the star-studded cast of “Ocean’s 8,” the all-female sequel of the Soderbergh/Clooney franchise (which itself was a remake of the ’60 Frank Sinatra film.) Not only was it a moment because the cast included some of today’s A-list actresses and celebrities — Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, and Rihanna to name a few — but it was also a very touching moment for women, like me, who don’t see locs often represented in media and the big screen in positive ways.

Okay, let me back up a bit: Back in 2016, I decided I finally wanted to loc my hair up. From a historical perspective, I don’t refer to my hair as dreadlocks because there is nothing dreadful about my hair. In the context of history, Europeans were calling the hair “dreadful” when they saw the indigenous people of Eritrea with their hair as is. So no, I break that systemic notion of calling my hair dreadful when it is, in fact, beautiful.

Oh the surprises God gives us.

A post shared by Jamé Jackson (@theblondemisfit) on

It was a journey not only physically, but emotionally as well in a way that I can’t verbalize and believe you just have to experience it yourself. However, now being a woman of color who works in media, who works in tech, who works in fashion and beauty, I still see there’s a discrepancy in how locs are viewed and represented. Who do you think of when you think of locs? And then how often does media strive to provide a positive representation and a well-rounded experience to educate others? I’ll wait. I understand that we have blessings like Ava DuVernay, Ledisi, Chloe x Halle, Whoopi Goldberg and other powerhouses, but it still seems that the “everyday” woman is still being looked down upon because of our hair.

In “Ocean’s 8,” Rihanna’s character Nine Ball is a badass who doesn’t take any crap. She smokes, she’s cunning, and oh yeah, she has long locs. What was impactful, to me, was the fact that Rihanna advocated for her character to have locs for this movie, understanding that this was something that needed to be seen and understood (considering the audiences watching this movie would be diverse). The film’s director Gary Ross share the initial conversation he had with Rih while at a press conference in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Temple of Dendur. “The first conversation she and I had was about leaning into her Caribbean roots,” he said at the conference. “We both love Bob Marley, and I mentioned dreadlocks and she jumped up and down. Then we decided on a green army jacket draped over her. This is just different than Rihanna gets to be in most her public appearances, and she really loved all that.”

buffalo $oldier

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Even her stylist, Yusef Williams, openly discussed Rihanna’s request to wear her locs with Refinery29, “I think the one thing she probably cared about the most was her hair. When people have locs, it’s kind of like their crown. It’s their pride and joy. It’s like a flower… you gotta nourish it and watch it grow. Hair played a really big part in who Nine Ball came to be,” he told the publication. He added, “Her locs would maintain that tie to Africa. She’d keep her accent. She wasn’t just going to be some American girl in this movie. Nine Ball is still a Caribbean girl that just happens to be in America”. And if that’s ain’t the truth y’all…whew.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 10, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Locs are not just a hairstyle, but it truly becomes a way of life. To see a woman be unapologetically herself on the big screen, adamantly advocating for a hairstyle that is rooted within the heart of Africa and African culture, was beautiful to me. So often we can feel like we are still not seen or appreciated, not just in media but in general. Many people with locs get stigmatized in a negative way; indirectly, we become byproducts of a society that doesn’t even understand locs nor care to educate themselves. Seeing Rihanna embrace her roots as well as have a hairstyle that society oftentimes looks down upon made me feel seen, made me continue to feel validated. And no, it’s not always about having someone brown, or someone thick, or someone with locs, on the big screen. But it’s about seeing someone who gets to freely live in their own identity and not be questioned, judged, discriminated against, or omitted from the convo. Nope, we’re here front and center. Also, Rih’s hair wasn’t primp and proper and shiny — she gave an accurate scope of our hair and how it moves and breathes while in locs: pure kinky magic. She came to the screen like “I AM HERE,” and honestly, that’s a mindset we all need to take note of.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 3, 2016

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

In the long run, I hope that seeing a woman with locs won’t be such an anomaly. Whether on the big screen, on magazine covers, in all avenues of career, and just life in general, all people should be involved and seen and acknowledged. People from all walks of life should be equally viewed in this bigger conversation, and most importantly, have a say in shifting the conversation when needed. Maybe by seeing Rihanna advocate for a character that felt authentic to her, directors will continue to push the needle of diversifying casts with characters that represent people from everywhere.

DON’T MISS:

43 Wakanda Inspired Hairstyles To Help You Slay The Movie Theater This Weekend

This Man Thanking Rihanna For Fenty Beauty Giving His Wife Confidence Will Warm Your Heart

Tell Your Faves To Take Notes: 12 Times Rihanna Publicly Supported Other Black Women

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

14 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

Continue reading How Rihanna’s Locs In “Ocean’s 8” Promoted Visibility And Proved To Be Anything But ‘Dreadful’

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

The 2018 CFDA Awards brought out some of Black Hollywood's finest. While the fashion was undoubtedly on point the beauty looks were slaying, too! Whether it was nude lips, bold eyes, or even natural hairstyles on the step and repeat, we rounded up the top beauty looks...and where to buy them at all price points!

beauty , Hair , loc hairstyles , Locs , Ocean's 8 , rihanna

comments – add yours
Just Added
Insecure FYC
Season 3 Of ‘Insecure’ To Focus On Toxic Masculinity
Kola Boof
Black Women & The Divine: “The Womb”
Protesters stop traffic in Washington
The Breeder, The Sexual Deviant & The Bitch: How The Rhetoric About Black Femininity Breeds Violence
Hair By Ivy
How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To Celebrity Hair Stylist In 2 Years
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 5, 2016
How Rihanna’s Locs In “Ocean’s 8” Promoted Visibility And Proved To Be Anything But ‘Dreadful’
16 items Trending 2018 Tony Awards - Red Carpet
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Tony Awards
Football
Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who Claims He Was House Hunting
Oprah Winfrey at Essence Empowerment Experience
Hail To The Queen! Four Things You Need To Know About Oprah Winfrey’s Smithsonian Museum Exhibit
Courtroom Jury Box
Kamiyah Mobley’s Kidnapper Has Finally Been Sentenced
50 itemsVariety's Celebratory Brunch Event For Awards Nominees Benefitting Motion Picture Television Fund - Arrivals
Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
Victoria Secret $5 for $27.50
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A Bra To Victoria’s Secret
35 items Trending US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-CLINTON
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z, Black Twitter Loses It
NE-YO
Ne-Yo Knows The Importance Of Picking Out The Perfect Flower
2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Alice Marie Johnson Praised Kim Kardashian, But Why Won’t We?
Trending The Kingdom World Premiere
HB Spotlight: Jamie Foxx Goes ‘Off Script’ With New Digital Talk Show
A New Class Of Police Officers Graduates In New York City
Black Chicago Police Superintendent Defends Cops Who Handcuffed 10-Year-Old Boy In Case Of Mistaken Identity
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close