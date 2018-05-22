Home > Style & Beauty

Black-Owned Luxury Hair Line MADALI Hair Available On Amazon’s Textures & Hues

Leave a comment
Smiling beautiful woman.

Source: RuslanDashinsky / Getty

Black-owned luxury brand MADALI Hair will now be available on Amazon’s Textures & Hues section. The curated storefront gives customers a hair care experience that highlights popular hair care brands for women of color, such as Miss Jessie’s, Carol’s Daughter, Shea Moisture and Cantu.

According to the official press release, “Amazon’s Textures & Hues curated storefront offers customers haircare tutorials along with shampoos, conditioners, styling products, wigs and hair extensions.”

MUST READ: Madali Filipino Hair Review: Rihanna Told Me My Hair Is Laid…

“MADALI is a brand that is dedicated to providing women of color the highest quality hair extensions and purchase experience. Teaming up with Amazon’s Textures & Hues storefront allows us to now offer our Filipino hair extensions and outstanding service to a broader swath of women seeking to streamline their haircare buying experience” said MADALI director of marketing, Dunni Mitchell.

Shop Madali Hair, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Haute Hair: Dye Your Extensions The Perfect Ombré

Madali Filipino Hair Review: Rihanna Told Me My Hair Is Laid…

amazon , MADALI

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Black-Owned Luxury Hair Line MADALI Hair Available On Amazon’s Textures & Hues

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
Trending Actress Issa Rae...
Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In ‘GQ’ Spread
30 items Trending Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts Conservative Pundit Katie Hopkins For Looking Like A 43-Year-Old Crypt Keeper
Queen Sugar Cast
Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3
7 itemsHBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals
Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage To Have Sex
Trending CinemaCon 2016 - STX Entertainment 'The State Of The Industry: Past, Present And Future
Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals Hair Loss Struggles On Her Talk Show
Trending US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING
EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta Lawyer Representing Woman Arrested For #PeeingWhileBlack Says Cop Is Lying
Keith Carlos
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B.’s ‘Be Careful’ Video Lead Talks How Faith (And Instagram) Led Him To Work With Her
Smiling beautiful woman.
Black-Owned Luxury Hair Line MADALI Hair Available On Amazon’s Textures & Hues
Trending Pregnant African American woman holding her stomach in hospital
Pregnant Woman Loses Baby After Being Stabbed By Boyfriend
R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
R. Kelly Accuser Sues Entertainer For Allegedly Giving Her An STD
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s Givenchy And Stella McCartney Dresses Perfect For Spring
One African descent woman running in neighborhood park.
5 Ways Running Taught Me To Break Through The Wall Of Life’s Challenges
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BBMAs: Janet Jackson Makes History As First Black Woman To Receive The Icon Award
US-POLITICS-MLK-MARCH-ANNIVERSARY
We Got Five On It: Here’s A Few Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official Wedding Photos
BBQ
Oakland Has Another Message For ‘BBQ Becky’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close