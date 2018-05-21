CLOSE
HomeSoBeautiful

FAB FINDS: 23 Fashionable Ways To Rock Sequins In Your Wardrobe

Leave a comment

One of the best things about fashion is that things come back all the time. We see things like the 80s trends coming down today’s runways, and of course, there’s always the question of what is trendy versus what’s timeless. One of my favorite things to see celebrities rock, on and off the runway, are sequins! And yes, there are a million and one ways you can rock sequins, no matter what type of look you’re going for. You can dress them up with heels, dress them down with jeans, and all the spectrums inbetween.

Okay, so you may need a bit of help finding different sequin options to try out. Well, I’ve picked out four different looks that focus on something different, and options that can help you beauties out with recreating the look!

2018 trends , fashion , get the look , sequins , style , Trend

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close