FAB FINDS: 23 Fashionable Ways To Rock Sequins In Your Wardrobe

Jamé Jackson is a fashion and beauty editor based in NYC. She's a lover of all things thrifted, glittery, and #blackgirlmagic. Follow her magic on IG: @theblondemisfit and online at www.theblondemisfit.com

One of the best things about fashion is that things come back all the time. We see things like the 80s trends coming down today’s runways, and of course, there’s always the question of what is trendy versus what’s timeless. One of my favorite things to see celebrities rock, on and off the runway, are sequins! And yes, there are a million and one ways you can rock sequins, no matter what type of look you’re going for. You can dress them up with heels, dress them down with jeans, and all the spectrums inbetween.

Okay, so you may need a bit of help finding different sequin options to try out. Well, I’ve picked out four different looks that focus on something different, and options that can help you beauties out with recreating the look!

