Maxine Waters Checks GOP Congressman Who Told Her To Stop Talking About Discrimination

When are these Republicans going to learn that the California Congresswoman is not the one?

Avatar Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Electoral College Count

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

When are these Republicans going to learn that Rep. Maxine Waters doesn’t put up with any disrespect?

This is a lesson that Congressman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania had to learn when he kept interrupting the California congresswoman while she was on the floor in front of the House Financial Services committee. See, Waters was debating against the repeal of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection’s 2013 auto lending guidance., which was put in place by former President Obama to protect consumers from racial discrimination by car loan providers.

Kelly, a staunch Trump supporter, took it upon himself to speak over her and tell her to stop talking about discrimination.

“We’re trying to make America great every day and every way and the best way to do that is to stop talking about discrimination and start talking about the nation,” Kelly scolded Waters.

“We’re coming together as a people in spite of what you say.”

Auntie Maxine wasn’t having any of it and let Kelly know how offended she was by his statements.

“I want you to know that I am more offended as an African-American woman than you will ever be,” she said, speaking directly to Kelly.

“And this business about making America great again, it is your president that’s dividing this country and don’t talk to me about the fact that we don’t understand… No, I will not yield, no I will not yield. Don’t tell me we don’t understand, that’s the attitude given toward women time and

She also pointed out to Republican chair Tom McClintock that while he was reprimanding her for not following protocol and speaking directly to him, he never did the same for Kelly.

“You did not interrupt [Kelly] when he was making those outrageous remarks about him knowing more about discrimination than I know about discrimination. I resent that, and I resent the talk about making America great again.”

She continued: “He’s down here making a speech [about] this dishonorable president of the United States of America… and no I don’t yield (to Kelly), not one second to you. Not one second. Not one second to you.“

Take a look at Waters in her glory:

Yes folks, Maxine Waters is not the one.

