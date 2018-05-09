Home > Most Recent

Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After Crocodile Bit Off Her Arm

One reptile don't stop no show!

Avatar Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Leave a comment

A young woman had the scare of her life just five days before she said “I do.”

Zanele Ndlovu, 25, and her husband, Jamie Fox, 27, were cannoing along Victoria Falls in Africa on April 30, when all of a sudden, an 8-foot crocodile leaped out of the water–latching onto the side of the inflatable raft, while also entagling Ndlovu’s arm.

“The canoe started deflating, and it all happened so fast. The crocodile bit me again and pulled me into the water. My husband was thrown out on the opposite side, so the boat was between us,” she said.

Ndlovu, a former tennis player was understandably taken with shock after the reptile grabbed her.

The crocodile began dragging Ndlovu further under the water, but her husband transformed into a superhero to save the day.

“Jamie swam over to where I was struggling with the crocodile, which was trying to pull me to the bottom of the river, and grabbed my waist, and with the other hand he rained blows down on the crocodile,” she said.

“I was shouting, trying to save her,” Fox said. “She was not complaining of pain when we managed to pull her out of the water, maybe because of the shock. We were hoping the doctors would save her arm but that was not to be.”

The couple enjoyed 18 months of dating before they exchanged their vows. After the whole fiasco, the couple decided not to move their wedding date and held the ceremony in the chapel of the hospital on Sunday.

Ndlovu walked down the aisle in her white dress and a large white bandage on her right arm.

“We were glad we still had our lives and managed to keep our wedding date, although we had to do with a much smaller venue. The celebrations went ahead at the original venue, but Zenele and I had to remain at the hospital,” Ndlovu said.

The couple plans to move to the U.K. in the near future.

SOURCE: KTRK

DON’T MISS:

Federal Appeals Court Blocks Lawsuit Against Marilyn Mosby In Freddie Gray Case

George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted Him About Trayvon Martin Doc

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

11 photos Launch gallery

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Continue reading Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After Crocodile Bit Off Her Arm

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="719"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From the golf course to Waffle House to our own homes, here are nine places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.

Africa , crocodile , Victoria Falls

comments – add yours
Just Added
CROCODILE DU NIL
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After Crocodile Bit Off Her Arm
CinemaCon Presents The 2017 Big Screen Achievement Awards
Gabrielle Union: The Everyday Woman Is A Superhero
Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Lawsuit Against Marilyn Mosby In Freddie Gray Case
LTBW EP 3
Listen To Black Women Poll: Have Social Media #Goals Changed Your Perception Of Reality
Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At Beso - Inside
Sanaa Lathan Wants You to Know She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé: ‘I Would Never Do Anything Malicious Like That’
Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again
George Zimmerman Appears Before Judge On Recent Aggravated Assault Charges
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted Him About Trayvon Martin Doc
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Rampage' - Red Carpet
The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take Pride In Mastering All My Performances”
Louisiana Mayors
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female Mayor Of New Orleans
Black University Of Florida Graduates Who Were Dragged Off Stage At Ceremony Speak Out
Watch: Girls Asked To Leave Store After Asking Why Manager Addressed Stealing Procedures
45 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA
TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018 MET Gala
The buttons of the Apps 'Airbnb' and 'Uber' and other Apps on a digital tablet screen
Cops Swarm A Group Of Black Women Leaving Their Airbnb After Neighbor Accused Them Of Stealing
11 itemsCelebrity Sightings in New York City - January 28, 2018
Check Out All The Black Excellence That Came Out To Support Gucci’s SoHo Store Opening
Parenting
A Four-Year-Old In Alabama Uses His Superpowers To Feed The Homeless
Fashion Group International Presents The 22nd Annual Night of Stars Honoring 'The Romantics' - Inside
LET’S MAKEUP: Pat McGrath Launches A Collection With The MET
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close