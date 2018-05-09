Home > ThinkBeautiful

George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted Him About Trayvon Martin Doc

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private investigator.

George Zimmerman Appears Before Judge On Recent Aggravated Assault Charges

Source: Pool / Getty

George Zimmerman, the same man acquitted with the 2012 death of Trayvon Martin, is being charged with stalking a private investigator working on a documentary about the unarmed slain tee

According to The Washington Post, the charges handed down last Thursday (May 3) claim that Zimmerman was “willfully, maliciously and repeatedly” cyberstalked and harassed the PI, Dennis Warren ,”who had contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who produced the film series alongside the rapper Jay-Z, according to court documents.”

WKGM reported the claim that Zimmerman called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, texted him 67 times and sent 27 emails over a nine-day span.

In addition, an example of his alleged stalking included texting, “Help Mrs. Warren out and give him a heads up, I’m going to find him. And I’m bringing hell with me.”

That, and he suppodesdly sent a message saying: “Dennis is a [expletive] who bothered my uncle in his home … local or former law enforcement officer he’s well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?”

CBS News reported, police found Zimmerman knew about Warren and his family’s whereabouts and that “coupled with the direct references to do personal harm,” and that Warren was afraid for his safety.

As we previously reported, when it comes to this documentary Zimmerman had words to Jay-Z.  He also claimed that he would feed the 4:44 rapper to the alligators too.

Apparently, The Blast sat down with Zimmerman who complained that two weeks ago the film’s production team, including its producer Michael Gasparro, made unannounced visits to his parents and uncle’s homes in Florida in an attempt to get them on camera. Of course, he wouldn’t elaborate on what constituted harassment or whether his family agreed to be interviewed. That, and he didn’t say whether or not his ex-wife received payment for being interviewed.

Well we will see how this al shakes out.

