Black University Of Florida Graduates Who Were Dragged Off Stage At Ceremony Speak Out

This weekend, University of Florida students were participating in their graduation ceremony when they were dragged off stage for dancing –and it appears the Black students were treated more aggressively. Watch the video below:
RELATED: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest
Two students spoke to Good Morning America this morning. Oliver Telusma said, “In general, I don’t think I’ve ever been handled in that manner, not even by my parents. It’s kind of embarrassing, kind of degrading.”
Another student, Nafeesah Attah, explained the dances were symbolic gestures and tributes to their fraternities and sororities. She said the White usher who grabbed her and the others were doing it because they are Black, “It was definitely contingent on your race… other white students who were dancing were not perceived as a threat.” She also added, “I kind of planned what I wanted to do on stage to celebrate my story, all of my hard work I’d done at the University of Florida. I tried to do one of my stroll moves, but I was instantly like blocked by one of the officials on stage and they aggressively pushed me off the stage after that. So I was definitely disappointed they took that moment from me because I can only get my bachelors once.”
See the clip below from Good Morning America.
The University of Florida has issued an apology, stating on Twitter, “We were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved.”
Damn, you can’t fly while Black, eat while Black, or even graduate while Black. Make America great again!
DON’T MISS:
Cops Swarm A Group Of Black Women Leaving Their Airbnb After Neighbor Accused Them Of Stealing
A Four-Year-Old In Alabama Uses His Superpowers To Feed The Homeless
Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
1 of 25
2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
2 of 25
3. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
3 of 25
4. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
4 of 25
5. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
5 of 25
6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
6 of 25
7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Organix
7 of 25
8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner
Source:Cantu
8 of 25
9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel
Source:Cantu
9 of 25
10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
10 of 25
11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
11 of 25
12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Ojon
12 of 25
13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner
Source:courtesy of Ojon
13 of 25
14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray
Source:OBIA
14 of 25
15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel
Source:courtesy of Ouidad
15 of 25
16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel
Source:Ouidad
16 of 25
17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper
Source:Curly Hair Solutions
17 of 25
18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite
Source:Curl Junkie
18 of 25
19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source:Moroccanoil
19 of 25
20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Source:Moroccanoil
20 of 25
21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Source:Moroccanoil
21 of 25
22. Yarok Hair
Source:yarokhair.com
22 of 25
23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Source:ChazDean.com
23 of 25
24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin
Source:Jane Carter Solution
24 of 25
25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner
Source:Pantene/Pantene.com
25 of 25