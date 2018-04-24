Home > SoBeautiful

Lupita Nyong’o Misses ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’ Premiere But Shows Love To Cast In Wakanda Fashion

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Lupita Nyong’o posed in a cute bomber jacket reppin’ Nakita from Wakanda.

Solidarity. #AvengersInfinityWar @marvelstudios #WakandaForever #NakiaWasAbroad

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

She wore a custom ‘Nakia’ jacket by high-end streetwear brand, Fear of God. Ahhh! Can they make this into production? The beauty was noticeably absent from the Avengers: Infinity Wars premiere, so this photo might have been subtly showing some love as she hashtagged #AvengersInfinityWar.

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Gives Us Two Piece Winter Style On The Red Carpet

She paired the look with black shades, and continued to play with the hashtag, ending the post with #NakiaWasAbroad.

So cute! Beauties, would you wear this jacket? Tell us in the comment section.

DON’T MISS: 

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Her Hair In Twists For The Premiere of ‘Gringo’

5 Takeaways From The Atlantic’s ‘Black Panther’ Chat With Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman And Lupita Nyong’o

Michael B. Jordan And Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting So Much, We Think They’re A Couple

Avengers: Infinity War , Black Panther , fashion , Lupita Nyong'o , style , The Avengers , The Avengers: Infinity War , Wakanda

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Lupita Nyong’o Misses ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’ Premiere But Shows Love To Cast In Wakanda Fashion

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
Trending Simon Gidewon's Birthday Celebration At Gold Room
Rick Ross Brings You RICH, A New Men’s Grooming Line
'Angels In America' Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals Part 1
Lupita Nyong’o Misses ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’ Premiere But Shows Love To Cast In Wakanda Fashion
Trending Taser
Toronto Driver Kills 10 Pedestrians, Charged With Murder
12 itemsPremiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' - Arrivals
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed Their Star Power Style At The Avengers Premiere
Trending Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
Issa Rae And BET Aim To Find New Talent For Upcoming TV Project
2018 Beautycon
Lizzo Shares How Her Bare Ass Brought Her Liberation At Beautycon
Just For Laughs Festival - Arrivals
Kevin Hart Roasted Over Old Tweet About Dark-Skinned Women
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Beyonce Features Plus Size Dancers For Coachella Performances
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
Janet Jackson Looks SNATCHED For New Tour Promo
Beautycon, BeautyconNYC, Beautycon 2018
FAB FINDS: 15 Black Beauty Influencers And Makeup Lovers At Beautycon Share Their ‘Must Have’ Beauty Products
Beautycon Festival NYC 2018 - Day 2
Why We Should Be Celebrating Zendaya For Calling Out Colorism In Hollywood
62 itemsBeautycon, BeautyconNYC, Beautycon 2018
Check Out All The Black Beauty That Stepped Out And Showed Out At The 2018 Beautycon NYC
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 15, 2017
Lazy Paparazzi: Tiffany Haddish Goes Off On Camera Guy Who Watched Her Struggle With Her Luggage At LAX
Retail Signs
25-Year-Old Black Woman Violently Arrested At Alabama Waffle House
Mya What's In Your Bag
LET’S MAKEUP: Mya Shares What’s In Her Bag
Iyanla & Hazel E
‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 2: Iyanla’s Unusual Antics Expose Hazel E’s Ridiculous Song Lyrics
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close